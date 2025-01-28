New Toyota 4Runner's Interior Is Nicer, More Spacious Than the Old One

Toyota

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is bigger inside than its 2024 predecessor, with significantly more legroom for second- and third-row passengers.

The dashboard now offers a 14.0-inch touchscreen, and all models feature at least 7.0 inches of digital gauges.

Other modern upgrades include a wireless phone charger, wireless phone mirroring, and a standard heated steering wheel on the pricier trims.

The fifth-generation Toyota 4Runner's reign lasted 14 years, and the off-road SUV's cabin was among the most glaring indications of its age by the end of its run. Thankfully, Toyota's sixth-generation model brings the 4Runner up to date for 2025 with an interior that's packed with screens and has a more stylish design. The new 4Runner also made strides in terms of legroom compared with the old version, although the newly optional hybrid powertrain dramatically cuts into the available cargo space.

Stretched Dimensions

The updated 4Runner's footprint is notably larger, with the wheelbase extended by over two inches; the overall length is up by over four inches. The new model is also two inches wider and a tad taller, and the grander exterior dimensions translate to a more spacious cabin in most measurements. Like the outgoing model, the new 4Runner is offered with a third row, but this option is restricted to the SR5 and Limited trims without the hybrid powertrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

For 2025, the 4Runner gives passengers more space to stretch out. Legroom increases marginally for the front passengers but rises by nearly two full inches for second-row riders. Third-row passengers also gain a whopping 2.5 inches of legroom versus the outgoing model. Headroom, meanwhile, has increased by 0.4 inch up front, but it's down 0.8 inch in the second row. Third-row riders, however, have a full inch of extra space for their noggins.

Other metrics see less significant changes. Shoulder room remains the same for the second row and is up by 0.2 inch for the front passengers. Hip room, however, actually decreases by 1.3 inches up front for the new generation, while the second row is 0.4 inch wider. Toyota didn't quote shoulder and hip room figures for the 2025 4Runner's third row.

Story continues

Toyota

4Runner owners will be able to haul more stuff in their new SUVs as long as they stick to nonhybrid, two-row models. With the second row stowed, Toyota quotes 90 cubic feet of space, so slightly more than before. With the second-row seats in place, the 48 cubic feet available is about one cubic foot more than in the 2024 version.

Adding the third row cuts drastically into the overall interior space, however. With both rear rows stowed, the total cargo room drops to 84 cubic feet. With the second row up, the 45 cubes are about one cubic foot less than the old model. Still, with the third row up, the 2025 4Runner made gains, up by three cubic feet for a total of 12 cubes. Unsurprisingly, the hybrid iForce Max powertrain eats into cargo room even further, dropping it to 83 cubic feet with the second row folded and 43 cubic feet with the second row up.

Modern Amenities

Unlike the ancient fifth-generation 4Runner, the sixth generation's redesigned cabin is packed full of technology. An 8.0-inch touchscreen comes standard on the SR5, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road, and while this is the same size as the standard screen on the outgoing model, the new unit looks crisper and runs Toyota's new, clean, and intuitive infotainment system.

The TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter all get a new 14.0-inch display that's huge by comparison. The 4Runner variants with the bigger screen also pack a 14-speaker JBL sound system, although this is one speaker fewer than the optional system on the 2024 model.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring comes on every 2025 4Runner, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard on all but the base SR5 model, which packs a 7.0-inch display. The old 4Runner had a tiny 4.2-inch display, although we're sure some traditionalists will bemoan the departure of real gauges.

Just as with the 2024 model, dual-zone automatic climate control with second-row vents only comes standard on upper trims—the Limited, Platinum, Trailhunter, and, unlike last year, the TRD Pro. Single-zone automatic climate control is standard on the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Premium models.

Toyota

Heated front seats come standard on the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road, with the Premium versions of those models upgrading from fabric to Toyota's SofTex material and gaining standard ventilation. The TRD Sport previously didn't have heated seats, while ventilation was previously only found on the Limited trim. The Limited and Platinum's heated and ventilated seats feature leather upholstery, and the Platinum also features heated second-row chairs (a new addition). A heated steering wheel appears for the first time and is standard on the Premium models, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter.

Other goodies include a standard auto-dimming rearview mirror on the TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road Premium, and Limited. The 4Runner also now includes a digital rearview mirror on the Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. A Smart Key system with remote keyless entry is standard on all 4Runners too. All trims but the SR5 feature five USB-C ports throughout the cabin as well as a wireless phone charger.

You Might Also Like