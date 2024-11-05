Toyota Brought 10 Cool Concepts to SEMA—Here Are All 10

Mark Vaughn

SEMA used to be just carburetors and flourescent windshield wipers, then manufacturers discovered it and it outdid the Detroit Auto Show some years. Then internet marketing just about killed off car shows and the manufacturers went away. But not all of them. A couple years ago Toyota took over the showcase space in the Center HJall of the Las Vegas Convention Center that was held by Ford since Henry was an engineering student. And every year thereafter Toyota has made the most of it. This year it brought no less than 10 concepts to SEMA, all of them new, all of them debuting on the big strip of stage for all to see. They're mostly trucks and SUVs, since that's what most people are interested in, but there are a few cars, too. Scroll down and see!

GR86 Rally Legacy Concept

There was a time, not that long ago, when Celicas ruled the rally world. Will WRC ever come back to the U.S.? Such a question inspired Toyota to create this mix of nostalgia and modern technology in the GR86 Rally Legacy Concept. Drawing on ST185 and ST205 Celica GT-Four rally vehicles of years gone by, the GR86 gets a complete powertrain swap from the 3-cylinder turbocharged, GR-FOUR AWD drivetrain from the GR Corolla.

“The aim is to evoke memories of the legendary rally car that enthusiasts have admired on rally stages and in popular racing video games,” said Paul Doleshal, General Manager of Motorsports and Assets at Toyota Motor North America. “That idea led to a formative conversation about how cool it would be to create a modern interpretation of such an iconic car.”

Toyota says the project started with two distinct sports cars from the GR family that were merged into a vision of how a contemporary version of the legendary Celica GT-Four might appear. The most formidable fabrication challenges involved modifying the GR86’s chassis to accommodate the GR Corolla’s taller, transverse-mounted G16E-GTS engine and the GR-FOUR AWD drivetrain.

Toyota mix-and-matched other components to create this distinctive homage to its rallying past. Now if they'd let us drive it...

Suprabird Tribute

Racing legend Richard Petty made his legacy in Chrysler products, but also drove a lot of other car makes. The Suprabird Tribute was conceived to honor the career of NASCAR legend Richard Petty—Toyota’s newest ambassador—and as a celebration of Toyota's partnership with Legacy Motor Club, formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports, a Cup team now owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson.

The Suprabird, envisioned by Toyota Ambassador and NASCAR analyst Rutledge Wood, merges the iconic design of Petty's famous 1969 Superbird with the modern GR Supra.

"It's a modern interpretation of a Superbird," said Wood the night before SEMA opened, adding, "We're gonna unveil it to The King tomorrow. Don't tell The King!"

Toyota Land Cruiser Rox

“The Land Cruiser ROX is a bold reimagining of the iconic open-air, open-top Land Cruiser models of the past, designed for modern outdoor adventures,” Toyota said in describing the concept.

CALTY reimagined the ROX body with custom “skeleton” doors, a sliding soft top, and a functional mid-gate “for seamless integration with nature.” Toyota says CALTY “reinvented” more than half the existing Land Cruiser to create this concept. That includes those custom body panels you see as well as an enhanced independent suspension for improved off-road capability.



And? And?????

"It could possibly have potential to be a production model," said CALTY chief Kevin Hunter. And that's as close to a GO as you'll ever get from a Toyota executive.

’94 Toyota Drift Truck

Toyota spokesguy Rutledge Wood said this was the kind of truck he aspired to when he was a teen. According to Toyota, the truck is a mixture of everything from Baja race trucks to drifting to lowriders. You could politely call it a mishmash.

"It's a beautiful labor of love of my friends in Atlanta," said Wood.

Toyota RAV-X Concept

Based on a 2024 RAV4 PHEV, the RAV-X Concept was built by Toyota's Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) team. The RAV-X makes 302 hp, and rides on long-travel suspension with bespoke components that increased vehicle height by 2 inches and track by 6.3 inches. Forged aluminum front lower control arms and forged aluminum rear upper supports were also added "to make sure the vehicle can repeatedly tackle the high desert terrain at speed."

4Runner TRD Surf Concept

If you remember 1981 and you lived anywhere near the beach in California, you might recall the first Toyota 4Runners. They had two doors, a fiberglass upper body, and a back bench seat. The whole thing started as a conversion of a Hilux two-door pickup truck made by Winnebago for a Wisconsin Toyota dealer who lamented the passing of the FJs of the day.

For surfers in California and mountain climbers in Colorado, it was the perfect mix of 4WD competence and roomy living space. This was ages before the term VanLife with all its vlogging interlopers had even been invented.

Now for SEMA, Toyota brings us a retro take on those ancient times with the removable-roof 4Runner TRD Surf Concept.



“The 2025 4Runner reminded me of the original, with its rugged look and powerhouse 4-cylinder engine. I knew it had the potential to be the ultimate beach cruiser,” said Marty Schwerter, lead builder and director of operations at Toyota’s Motorsports Technical Center. “We wanted to create something that would resonate today while paying homage to the past. The removable top was a must, just like the original, and we made sure it’s as functional as it is stylish.”

Classic Adventure Cruiser

This somewhat awkward build sports a full Toyota TRD lift, with Trailhunter front suspension and fully custom rear. At the corners, this Land Cruiser boasts fully custom wheels designed to enhance both performance and aesthetics.

"Dressed in a retro-cool graphics livery, this build highlights Toyota's engineering excellence in a manner that appeals to everyday Land Cruiser enthusiasts and adventurers alike," said Toyota.

Modellista Overland Vision Concept

Modellista is Japan's leading body kit brand, Toyota said, and this 2024 Land Cruiser is "a sophisticated styling statement that seamlessly blends form and function."

Does this mean you'll be able to buy Modellista gear for your Cruiser via Toyota's Associated Accessories Products catalog? Toyota did have a separate display of AAP gear at SEMA. Let's not assume, but wouldn't it be fun?

#84 Tacoma TRD ProRunner Race Concept

Did you know that seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson learned to drive in a Toyota pickup truck? True story.

“When I was 16, I took my driver’s test in my uncle’s Toyota pickup, so Toyota trucks and I go way back,” Johnson said. “This #84 Tacoma TRD ProRunner Race Concept really demonstrates the serious off-road performance and capability of the TRD brand and Toyota Trucks in general.”

The build celebrates Toyota's new partnership with Legacy Motor Club and legendary driver Jimmie Johnson. While many recognize Johnson for his seven NASCAR titles, his journey actually began on dirt bikes, which lead to off-road competition, including the Baja 1000. The concept is also a nod at Johnson’s nostalgic tie to Toyota trucks.

The aim of the rig is to compete in the Stock Mid-Size off-road race class, though Toyota doesn't say in which series.

Crews added TRD Pro’s FOX Quick Switch 3 (QS3) Internal Bypass shocks, front TRD upper control arms, skid plates galore, a custom roll cage, multipoint race harnesses and the IsoDynamic Performance seats that debuted at SEMA last year.

“The #84 Tacoma TRD ProRunner Race Concept is a vision of what a dedicated race-truck could look like within the Tacoma lineup, incorporating the Baja-inspired engineering and high-speed racing elements of TRD Pro with the iconic XtraCab configuration," said Paul Doleshal, group manager motorsports, Toyota Motor North America.

Ultimate Tailgate Tundra

Did you know that Toyota is the official Automotive Partner of the NFL? Hence, this Tailgate Tundra can play five NFL games at once on five 55-inch weatherproof outdoor screens, and blast sound through a bespoke audio system based on the JBL® Club Marine Series.

"This attention-grabbing set-up creates an immersive game-day experience that takes the concept of tailgating to entirely new audio-visual levels," Toyota said. 'With an on-board satellite Wi-Fi system and generator, the Ultimate Tailgate Tundra is self-sufficient, offering fans a premier tailgating experience anywhere."