Toyota Drops Prime Name for 2025 RAV4 and Prius Plug-In Hybrids

Toyota has announced that the RAV4 Prime and Prius Prime will now become the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid and Prius Plug-in Hybrid.

The only differences for 2025 are the badges, with a PHEV badge appearing on the rear and the plug-in RAV4 dropping the blue accents from its Toyota emblems.

Both plug-in-hybrid systems carry over unchanged, with both vehicles able to travel over 40 miles on electric power alone.

Toyota was an early adopter of plug-in-hybrid powertrains, first entering the segment in 2012 with the Prius Plug-in Hybrid. The PHEV version of the Prius took on the name "Prime" when it returned for another generation in 2017, and Toyota added a Prime version of its popular RAV4 crossover for the 2021 model year. Now, Toyota has announced that the Prime moniker will soon disappear into the archives, with the brand reverting to its old naming scheme with the 2025 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid and RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid.

Toyota says that the change from Prime to Plug-in Hybrid is meant to make it easier for shoppers to understand the different powertrain options offered on the RAV4 and the Prius. For the new model year, the Toyota logos on the front and rear of the RAV4 will ditch the blue "halo" design layered within the logo, which previously distinguished the plug-in models as the more eco-friendly variants. Both the plug-in RAV4 and Prius will also wear a "PHEV" badge on the rear.

Other than the name change, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid and RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid carry over unchanged for 2025. The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid continues to be offered in two trims, SE or XSE, producing 302 horsepower from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors. The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid ekes out 42 miles of all-electric range from its 18.5-kWh battery. Prices for the 2025 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid kick off at $43,865 (before destination fees), and Toyota says that the PHEV model will reach dealerships in "limited quantities" in late 2024. Car and Driver has reached out to Toyota and will update this story with full pricing when it's announced.

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid, meanwhile, comes in SE, XSE, and XSE Premium trims and sticks with the same 13.6-kWh battery that returns up to 44 miles of electric driving range on the base SE trim level. The PHEV version of the Prius mates a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors for a combined 220 horsepower. Toyota has yet to specify a price for the 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid or a timeline for when it will become available.

