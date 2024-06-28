Toyota Is Killing the Four-Cylinder Supra for 2025

Toyota

Toyota's Supra lineup is set to shrink this year, offering only six-cylinder power for 2025.

The GR Supra 2.0 and its four-cylinder engine are being eliminated from the lineup, according to a Toyota spokesperson.

With only 2562 Supra units sold in 2023, it's not particularly surprising that Toyota is trying to cut costs from its sports car lineup.

While the Supra was born again in 2019, its resurgence came with a four-cylinder engine in 2021, a powertrain option that never previously graced the compact Japanese sports coupe's engine bay. Toyota initially wanted to diversify the Supra lineup, but low demand and an available as well as significantly more powerful 3.0-liter engine means that the four-cylinder Supra won't be offered for the 2025 model year.

"Yes, the four-cylinder will no longer be in our lineup," a Toyota spokesperson told Motor1.

Borrowing BMW's 2.0-liter, turbocharged B48 inline-four, the GR Supra 2.0 made 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, a small cry next to its big brother's 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. Toyota finally introduced a manual transmission option for the Supra in 2023, but the four-cylinder trim was not included in this mechanical refresh. Additionally, the 2.0-liter Supra arrived with 18-inch wheels instead of 19-inch wheels and single-piston front brakes as opposed to four-piston calipers on the 3.0-liter version.

Where the four-cylinder Supra made its mark was in weight and efficiency. Weighing in at 3181 pounds, the Supra 2.0 shed around 200 pounds over its six-cylinder sibling. Additionally, the sports coupe could manage as high as 31 mpg in four-cylinder trim, beating out the 3.0-liter version by over 4 mpg. Even so, the starting price tag of $47,535 for a GR Supra 2.0 remains steep, especially up against similarly priced competitors like the Ford Mustang GT.

Toyota doesn't separate its Supra sales by engine type, but the brand only managed to move 2652 examples in 2023. Of those two and a half thousand units, we suspect the majority of them were sold with the 3.0-liter, B58 engine under the hood. According to data compiled by Motor1, at least 43 percent of GR Supra buyers opted for the manual transmission in 2023, confirming at least 1140 Supra units were sold with six-cylinder power last year.

