Toyota, Lexus Recall Over 140,000 Vehicles In The US

It seems like car recalls are a constant these days, but another big one, this time from Toyota and Lexus, has been issued. In total, over 140,000 vehicles are included. If you have a Tacoma, Camry, or Lexus RX/NX, or know someone who does, you might need to visit a dealership for some free recall work.

What’s interesting about these recalls is they’re for multiple things. Especially with Toyota, when there’s a recall issue it’s often for a singular issue. But this time is different.

First up are 2024 and 2025 Toyota Tacomas. Apparently, the rear brake lines can be damaged from “enough build-up of mud and dirt inside the rear wheels.” Let’s just say, losing your rear brakes isn’t a good thing and could lead to a crash.

Since a lot of people driving Tacomas in off-road conditions and that’s how this problem can build up over time, this isn’t a recall to just brush off.

Next up are 2025 Camrys and Lexus NX crossovers plus 2024 and 2025 Lexus RX models. The problem with those also has to do with safety, but not the brakes. Instead, the center seatbelt on the second row might have damage incurred during the manufacturing process.

Toyota says the damage to the seatbelt could cause it “to not meet certain strength requirements.” In other words, the seatbelt could fail during a crash, leading to the passenger wearing it getting injured.

Toyota and Lexus plan on contacting the owners of recalled vehicles. However, if you’re concerned, you can call a local dealer’s service department and provide your VIN to see if your vehicle needs the recall work done. You can also contact the automaker directly through its customer service line.

Image via Toyota

