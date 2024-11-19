Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Toyota Prius Thief Doesn’t Know The Word Quit

Watching this Toyota Prius thief try giving Florida Highway Patrol a run for its money is entertaining, even though it’s representative of a serious problem in this country. Actually, it represents a few big problems, which is partly why it’s so interesting, allowing us to analyze a few things in a “safe” way.

Suspect fleeing from police runs into a tow truck.

First, and most obvious, is the fact that car theft has become way too common these days. We constantly hear from people about how they don’t have to care about this issue since they drive a “crappy” vehicle. Well, this guy stole an old Toyota Prius, so that’s an invalid argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Far too often, car theft fuels other crimes. In this case, the guy is also fleeing police, putting other people in danger. Stolen cars can be used for drug dealing, homicides, home invasion robberies, the list goes on.

That brings us to the next national problem encapsulated by this police chase: bad problem solving skills. Too many kids and adults these days seem to lack logical reasoning skills, even when it comes to breaking down rather simple problems. Case in point: using a Toyota Prius to run from police.

We know Toyota had that funny Super Bowl commercial back in the day where the bank robbers used a Prius as a getaway car, but that was humorous because the concept was ridiculous. But this isn’t the first Prius police chase we’ve covered. These people try so hard to drive the hybrid like it’s a muscle car, which is kind of adorable and yet pathetic, too.

Maybe this guy’s parents told him he could do anything he puts his mind to. Well, you can’t use sheer determination to run from the cops in a Toyota Prius. Trust us, it just doesn’t work. But boy, does this guy try.

Even after getting pitted out twice, he just keeps running. Is it part of the narcissism epidemic in this country that drives this kind of delusional behavior? And that’s another national issue on display in this FHP pursuit.

Story continues

Of course, this guy’s getaway attempt doesn’t work at all. But we promise watching it is a lot of fun, so check it out.

Image via Scooper/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.