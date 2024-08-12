Toyota Recalls 33,000 Vehicles for Inaccurate Sticker

Toyota

Toyota has issued a recall of 33,848 cars, trucks, and SUVs due to a sticker showing an incorrect load-carrying capacity.

The recall covers most of Toyota's North American lineup and spans 22 models.

Notification letters will be sent to owners on or before September 16, 2024, that will include corrected stickers for each model.

Unlike most recalls, which are generally tied to production issues or faulty hardware, this recall originated with Gulf States Toyota, a dealership group based in Texas. The company is an official distributor of Toyota accessories. Naturally, adding new bits and bobs to your car impacts the load capacity by adding more weight to the car. Add 150 pounds of gear, and the listed load capacity decreases by 150 pounds—requiring an updated load-carrying-capacity sticker.

According to documents associated with the recall, Gulf States Toyota discovered a vehicle with an incorrectly modified sticker, which led to the recall. According to the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the relevant safety standard FMVSS 110 S10.2 requires "that the amount of weight the load-carrying capacity is reduced by be accurate within 1 percent of the actual added weight." Owners with an incorrect sticker may accidentally overload their vehicle, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

Recall documents state that notification letters will be sent to dealerships on or before August 9, while letters will be sent to owners on or before September 16. The notification letters to owners will include corrected stickers for each model along with detailed replacement instructions. The company will also offer free replacements at any Toyota dealership. Owners who want to know if their vehicle may be involved in the recall can check the NHTSA recalls website or Toyota's recall tool.

The recall population includes:

2023–2024 BZ4X

2025 Camry Hybrid

Corolla

Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023–2025 Crown

2024 4Runner

Highlander, Highlander Hybrid

Grand Highlander, Grand Highlander Hybrid

GR Corolla

GR86

2023 GR Supra

Land Cruiser Hybrid

Prius

Prius Prime

Sequoia Hybrid

Tacoma, Tacoma Hybrid

Tundra, Tundra Hybrid

Venza Hybrid

