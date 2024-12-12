New Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Is a Cute Little Ute for Europeans

Toyota

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV has been revealed, but it's only for Europe.

The subcompact SUV is Toyota's second electric model, following the bZ4X.

The Urban Cruiser is even smaller than a Toyota Corolla Cross, has a flexible interior, and offers an 181-hp all-wheel-drive variant.

Toyota has introduced its second electric model, which it dubbed the Urban Cruiser EV. It has the same chunky, albeit cute, design as the Urban SUV concept that was first shown a year ago. The production version is only for Europe, and the subcompact crossover features a new electric platform that's shared with the Suzuki e-Vitara—another quirky ute that's not sold on our shores.

Measuring 168.7 inches long, the Urban Cruiser EV is about a half-foot shorter than the Toyota Corolla Cross, the smallest new SUV the company currently sells in America. The Urban Cruiser is similar in size to the foreign-market Toyota Yaris Cross, but the EV has a 5.5-inch longer wheelbase of 106.3 inches.

Toyota says the Urban Cruiser offers two powertrain configurations and an equal number of battery options. The front-drive variant makes 142 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque with the standard 49.0-kWh battery; with the bigger 61.0-kWh pack, its peak horsepower rises to 172 ponies. Both batteries use lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The larger battery is required with the mightier dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, which is good for 181 horses and 221 pound-feet of torque. Toyota didn't provide any details about the little Cruiser's estimated driving range.

Inside, the EV's interior doesn't look outwardly cheap. In fact, the primary materials appear to be attractive. Along with a "squircle" steering wheel, there's a physical volume knob for the stereo. Extra storage space is carved out underneath the center console. The driver faces a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and the infotainment system runs through a 10.1-inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay. The Urban Cruiser has a small footprint, but its flexible interior allows people to prioritize passenger or cargo space thanks to sliding back seats that split 40/20/40.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will make its public debut at the 2025 Brussels auto show. While it's too small to appeal to audiences in the United States, some of its design elements could preview future products that are coming stateside. For example, the "hammerhead" front lighting signature is similar to what we've already seen on the new Prius as well as the Crown and Crown Signia. Either way, the U.S. market could use more small, affordable EVs—just ones that are a little bigger than Urban Cruiser.

