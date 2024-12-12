Toyota Urban Cruiser Turns to EV Power

Toyota

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is making its public debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show.



Toyota is making its Urban Cruiser available in front- and all-wheel drive.

Toyota’s Urban Cruiser will be available with two battery pack options, a 49-kWh battery module and a 61-kWh battery module.

Toyota is expanding is EV efforts in the EU with the return of its Urban Cruiser. The aptly named compact crossover kicked off as a concept nearly 20 years ago, and has been part of the Toyota roster overseas since 2008. This latest addition to the Urban Cruiser legacy ditches its internal combustion powertrain and slots in a single motor or dual motor electric powertrain with two sizes of available batteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powering this compact crossover is either a 49-kWh battery pack or a larger 61-kWh battery pack. Urban Cruisers that opt only for the shorter-range front-drive version will find the 49-kWh battery stuffed inside the bones of their EV, while long-range front-wheel-drive models and all-wheel-drive models will see the 61-kWh battery pack.

Responsible for turning that stored electricity into motion is a 142-hp motor that drives the front wheels. If you opt for the 61-kWh battery pack but want to stay with front-wheel-only motion, that power jumps to 171 hp. Of course, you can also toss a drive module at the rear, and your AWD Urban Cruiser pushes total output even higher to 181 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. That torque figure is unsurprisingly almost double the torque of the single-motor version at 139 lb-ft.

This all sits inside of its 168.7-inch long and 70-inch-wide shell. To put this into North American context, this is almost seven inches shorter and an inch narrower than the Toyota Corolla Cross. The Urban Cruiser rides on a 106.2-inch wheelbase, which is also 1.7-inches shorter than that Corolla Cross.

Hearst Owned

Of course, the odds of this making its way to the United States are hovering right around zero, but it does show that Toyota is evolving its global BEV portfolio. Also, you might be able to snag one of these as a rental if you make it over to the EU, or check it out at the Brussels Motor Show, which runs from January 10 to January 19 in 2025.

Do you think Toyota should bring over a small crossover from Europe? Tell us your thoughts below,