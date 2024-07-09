Toyota's GR Corolla Might Soon Pack an Automatic Transmission

Toyota

By modern standards, Toyota offers more than its fair share of manual transmissions; with a row-your-own option in the Tacoma, GR Supra, GR Corolla, and GR 86, the brand is undeniably in an era of catering to enthusiast buyers. Still, a high manual transmission take rate (48 percent on the GR86, for example) doesn't account for all the sales that Toyota needs to stay afloat.

In the name of boosting sales and making its street-legal, all-wheel-drive rally car more accessible, Toyota is reportedly adding an automatic transmission option for the 2025 GR Corolla. According to apparent leaked dealer ordering documents posted to GR Corolla Forum, a "Premium AT" model will appear for the new model year with an eight-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters.

While the six-speed manual transmission remains standard on Core and Premium models, the addition of an automatic transmission will open up the GR Corolla to a wider market of buyers. We're devoted to the manual transmission here at Road & Track, but there's no shame in choosing to let the car do the shifting for you.

Toyota has yet to officially confirm the addition of the automatic transmission. In a statement to Motor1, a Toyota spokesperson said “We have nothing to announce at this time.” Even so, the supposed documents, if legit, suggest the automatic transmission option could arrive shortly if it is indeed planned for the 2025 model year.

Notably, there is already a blueprint for the addition of an automatic transmission, too. The overseas-sold GR Yaris received an eight-speed automatic transmission last year, adding 40 pounds to the bite-sized hatchback's curb weight and bumping torque figures up to 288 lb-ft of torque for of the 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Considering Americas hot hatch shares much of its drivetrain and geometry with the GR Yaris, Toyota shouldn't have much difficulty implementing an automatic transmission option for the GR Corolla. Indeed, those apparent leaked documents show it might even get a torque bump to 295 lb-ft.

