Toyota's next MR2 would make more sense as a Lexus

Toyota's iconic two-seater, mid-engine sports car, the MR2, won over fans and enthusiasts with its nimble agility, exciting driving characteristics, and relatively affordable price point. Throughout the model's generations, Toyota experimented with high-revving, naturally aspirated power plants, whiny supercharged four-cylinders, and oversteer-happy turbocharged goodness, all of which have earned cult followings and classic status.

Although its affordable excitement charmed many buyers throughout the 1990s, the market for such a vehicle dwindled in the 2000s. In 2000, Toyota sold 7,233 MR2 Spyders in North America, but by 2005, that number plummeted to just 780 units, and the MR2 was discontinued indefinitely.

Related: Lexus' most expensive SUV yet: The 2025 LX 700h hybrid arrives

These days, the Toyota MR2's recipe for success might be better executed as a Lexus. We've used generative text-to-image artificial intelligence to create renders of what a mid-engine Lexus sports car could hypothetically look like. The design was inspired by models such as the Chevrolet C8 Corvette, the McLaren Artura, and the Lotus Emira.

Toyota MR2 (Second Generation)Toyota

It's difficult to place the MR2 in Toyota's contemporary lineup

Toyota's current sports car lineup covers a lot of ground. The GR86 occupies the affordable, 200-ish horsepower segment while still offering rear-wheel drive excitement and excellent handling dynamics. Toyota's GR Corolla fills the 300-ish horsepower, all-wheel drive hot hatch segment, and the GR Supra aims for the 400-horsepower mark with similarly dynamic handling and aggressive looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: 2025 Toyota 4Runner fuel economy manages to be better—and also worse

Each of the aforementioned models have earned their place in Toyota's lineup, and all of them can still be had with manual transmissions. Despite the fact that two of them source their powertrains from other automakers, these models have perpetuated Toyota's reputation for affordable sports car excellence. However, it's difficult to imagine a place for a new MR2 in Toyota's lineup unless it replaces the Supra.

Story continues

2026 Lexus MC400AI Generated Image

It's important to consider the MR2's potential rivals

If Toyota truly does plan on reviving the MR2, it will have to consider the fact that its main rivals will be the Porsche 718 Cayman & Boxster, the Lotus Emira, and possibly the Chevrolet C8 Corvette, depending on its price point and performance capacity. All of these models have moved towards offering more luxury, convenience, and comfort.

Related: Porsche walks back EVs - people still want gas cars

The reality is that many of these cars are purchased through leasing programs nowadays. Buyers of mid-engine cars appreciate the flashiness that comes with the vehicle's proportions just as much as they appreciate the handling dynamics – if not more. Branding a revived mid-engine sports car as a Lexus allows Toyota the opportunity to market the vehicle without clashing against another of their own models by giving it a unique, upscale appeal.

Toyota FT-Se ConceptToyota

Unique powertrains will be key to the model's success

By being branded as a Lexus, an all-new Toyota mid-engine sports coupe would have plenty of options to generate power. It's possible that Toyota could go the simple route and use a modified, possibly supercharged, version of their 3.5L V6 – just like the Lotus Emira does. It's also possible that a fully electric version could hit the scene should Toyota feel there is a large enough market for that kind of vehicle.

Related: Chinese automakers build their way around tariffs

It's also been rumored that Toyota is developing a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine that will produce just shy of 400 horsepower and almost 600 in racing form. Such a powertrain could be mounted transversely in the middle of a new Celica or MR2 to provide excellent power while also minimizing weight and overall balance.

Toyota FT-Se ConceptToyota

Final thoughts

Regardless of how Toyota chooses to brand an all-new mid-engine sports coupe, there's no denying it won't be cheap. The MR2 badge certainly holds plenty of pedigree, which would undoubtedly help it sell. However, thanks to its inevitably high asking price (especially if it's packing a newly-developed, 400-horsepower four-cylinder), branding the model as a Lexus might help buyers stomach the payment costs.

Related: 2025 Geely Starray review: Hands-on with an off-limits Chinese SUV

Do you think a 400-horsepower, mid-engine Lexus sports coupe would be appealing with agile handling, peppy power, and a luxurious cabin, or would you prefer a more stripped-out, back-to-basics sports coupe branded as a Toyota MR2?

Should the new MR2 use a modified 3.5L V6, the rumored 400 horsepower 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder, or should Toyota go all-in on an all-electric powertrain? Let us know what you think in the comments – we love to hear your thoughts!