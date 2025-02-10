Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Tragedy Strikes When Florida Trooper Chases Stolen Camaro

It seems like a lot of criminals, including this suspect in a stolen Chevy Camaro leading Florida Highway Patrol on a chase, don’t understand fleeing puts lives in danger. Not only are they taking their own life into their hands, the cops and even innocent people just trying to get where they need are at risk

Sadly, tragedy strikes when an FHP trooper spots a black Camaro, recognizing it as a vehicle that’s run from local police before. The muscle car is also reportedly stolen, likely being used in the commission of other crimes.

Unsurprisingly, when the trooper turns on his lights and sirens, the Camaro driver hits it, leading the trooper on a high-speed chase on city streets.

After the suspect winds through several turns, it seems like he’s lost the trooper. But keep in mind dashcam footage doesn’t show everything the naked eye perceives, because the trooper seems to know exactly where the stolen muscle car went.

He catches up enough you can see the Chevy in the footage again. But just when it seems our suspect is cornered at a red light with stolid traffic stopped and a high cement median to detain him, he squeezes between two of the stopped cars and blows through the intersection.

However, our determined and resourceful suspect is now being followed by at least three FHP units, with two in front of our camera car at this point. The might of the radio is proving to be a little much.

Probably panicking because he’s picking up more pursuers, our suspect pushes it through another red light. This time he isn’t so lucky, hitting the cross traffic so he wrecks out. Sadly, the driver and passenger in the SUV the suspect hit both sustain injuries requiring hospitalization.

This isn’t the kind of outcome anyone wants, but sadly when criminals run from police, they sometimes run into innocent bystanders.

