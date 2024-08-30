Read the full story on Backfire News

Truck Driver Attacked In California Street Takeover

Street takeovers are more than just annoying. Among the many other problems they bring to an area is a high level of danger for drivers who happen across them. Since they’re unorganized, chaotic events we’ve seen innocent bystanders not realize they’ve even driven into one until it’s too late. That’s what a truck driver in the Sacramento, California area did recently, and he paid the price.

Even though the street takeover crowd loves to thumb its nose at the law of the land, that doesn’t mean they don’t have their own version of justice. Anyone who tries to stop their fun risks getting beat up, their car trashed, and maybe worse. This has happened over and over.

In this case, the box truck entered an intersection near the airport but wasn’t able to drive through the other side since cars were blocking the road in that direction. A California Highway Patrol helicopter up above used its infrared camera to capture the scene as the takeover crowd threw rocks at the vehicle.

ABC10 reports the truck driver claims one of the rocks hit him in the head. However, the report just glosses over what happened to the victim. We’re assuming and hoping he got out of there without serious injury and that the truck wasn’t damaged much by the rocks.

Instead, the rest of the report focuses on CHP coaching citizens on what to do if they run into a street takeover that’s in progress. While it’s great that people learn how to not escalate situations like that, what would be even better is if police, lawmakers, prosecutors, judges, etc. worked to help everyday people drive on public roads without encountering large groups of people shutting them down and acting violent towards anyone who doesn’t do what they want. That seems like a better solution instead of teaching people how to accommodate criminals.

Images via ABC10/YouTube