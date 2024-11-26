Truck Driver Has Hell Of A Day After Dropping $300,000 Lamborghini Diablo

You can’t park there, mate. - Photo: @clancyanderson via X

There’s nothing more exciting for a car fan than seeing a low-loader pulling up to drop off a new car. That excitement will quickly turn to dismay if the driver of the delivery truck takes those instructions a bit too literally, as one unlucky Lamborghini owner found last week when their Diablo was physically dropped off the back of a transport truck.

A gleaming Lamborghini Diablo VT was being unloaded from a car transporter when disaster struck, reports CarScoops. The luxury Italian supercar, which was valued at around $300,000 fell from the back of the truck and ended up hanging on its side from the trailer.

The hydraulics controlling the truck’s lift reportedly failed, dropping the supercar onto its side and damaging the front wheel arch and fender. The rear of the car looks to have been saved by the back wheels, but there’s no knowing what damage has been done to the car’s underside, as CarScoops reports:

Photos of the incident quickly made the rounds online, showing the silver Lamborghini awkwardly perched on its rear right wheel. The front fender wasn’t as lucky, bearing the brunt of the mishap and suffering significant damage after scraping against a wire. The root cause of the accident appears to have been a failure of the trailer’s hydraulic elevator while the Diablo was being unloaded, as evidenced by the ominous puddle of hydraulic fluid staining the tarmac below.

In order to get the Lambo back on all four wheels, a crane had to be called to the scene to gently lift the supercar up and out of the way. If only the unloading process had been just as gentle!

Before being loaded onto the truck and plunging to disaster, the Lambo was reportedly listed for sale by Cats Exotics in Lynnwood, Washington. The dealership chimed in when images of the damaged supercar began circulating online, reports Road & Track:

As you would imagine, images of a classic Lamborghini perched in this precious position caused quite a reaction — including from a user named Morgan Mailloux, who claims to be a service manager at Cats Exotics in Lynnwood, Washington. Mailloux stated that the car in the pictures is, in fact, a car that the dealership just sold. It certainly appears to be the same car based on the pictures. If that is the case, the vehicle seen here is a 1994 Lamborghini Diablo VT with just 13,700 miles on the odometer, which had an asking price of $295,000.

After its ordeal at the hands of the truck driver, there’s no word just yet on the condition of the Lambo and what kind of repairs will be needed. Despite the damage looking pretty minimal from the outside, there’s could be all kinds of issues with the underpinnings of the car and its 30-year-old drivetrain. Maybe the car’s next owner can negotiate a discount after thee high-profile incident.

It’s been a bad year for priceless cars in transport trucks this year, after several cars were burned to a crisp on their way out of this year’s Monterey Car Week, including a Hispano-Suiza supercar and a one-off Ford Ghia concept.

