Truck Passenger Blasts Car with Fireworks in Alleged Act of Road Rage

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

A bizarre instance of what appears to be road rage was recently captured by a vehicle’s dashcam in Washington state. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, a woman driving her car found herself being followed by a Dodge pickup truck; once the truck caught her, the passenger of the truck began to blast her vehicle with fireworks while on the move.

Got info on this fireworks road rage?

Call 911 and reference case number K25-000962 pic.twitter.com/mdoIbcgB9g — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) February 6, 2025

Police say the incident took place on February 1 around 9 p.m. on Central Valley Road in Kitsap County, Washington. According to a video posted by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office X account, the pickup truck passed the woman in the car after following her for a few minutes; once the truck was ahead, someone inside began to launch the fireworks at the woman’s car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman tried to drive away, according to the video, but the pickup truck followed her; eventually the woman pulled into a local retail store parking lot, at which point the truck drove away and left her alone. Authorities say there is no information at this time about what, if anything, led to the bizarre pyrotechnic attack.

Due to the incident happening at night, it's difficult to pinpoint the exact model of the truck. However, it appears to be a third-generation Dodge Ram; based on the small center-mounted Ram logo just below the tailgate release, it seems likely to be one of the post-facelift trucks built for 2006, 2007 and 2008 model year.

The dashcam in the woman's car did capture the incident from several angles, so police hopefully have been able to ascertain the license plate number on the truck; they say they would like to question the driver and passenger of the truck, and are asking for additional help from the public. If you have any information, they ask that you call 360-337-7101 and reference case number K25-000962.



You Might Also Like