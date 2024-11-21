Two performance models Cadillac should revive to take the crown

Cadillac has earned enthusiasts' respect. These two sports cars could take things to the next level.

Expanding on Cadillac's contemporary reputation for engaging and refined enthusiast-oriented sport sedans will require versatility throughout its sports car lineup. Luckily for Cadillac, they have a greater parts bin at their disposal than ever before.

Related: The large luxury SUV will always be the perpetual symbol of automotive extravagance

Thanks to the Blackwing variants of the CT4-V and CT5-V, Cadillac has secured a cult following for its intuitive sport sedans that survive as just two of the small handful of new vehicles that still offer an optional manual transmission in 2024.

Corvette-based Cadillac XLR

Through the addition of a dedicated sports car model and a high-performance station wagon, Cadillac could build on its reputation's strong foundation and truly coax buyers away from European rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following renders depict imagined possibilities for near-future Cadillac performance models accompanied by detailed descriptions of their potential specifications, features, and viability. Each visual render has been created using generative text-to-photo artificial intelligence software, employing official press images as canvases.

Corvette-based Cadillac XLR

The Cadillac XLR could be a Corvette-based grand tourer that picks up where the Audi R8 leaves off

These days, Cadillac XLRs, which were produced between 2003 and 2009, and shared a platform with the C6 generation Chevrolet Corvette, can be bought for less than C6 Corvettes.

Although at the time the XLR was designed as a luxury alternative to the Corvette, its comparative lack of performance capability and unavailable manual transmission have deemed it undesirable compared to its more powerful Corvette cousin.

Related: Winter is coming: Here's the best ways to protect your car

The XLR of the mid-2000s used a Northstar 4.6L naturally-aspirated V8 that produced 320 horsepower – 80 horsepower less than the base model Corvette, which packed a 400 horsepower 6.0L LS2 V8.

Story continues

An XLR-V was available if more power was desired, but even its supercharged Northstar 4.4L V8 only produced 443 horsepower – 62 horsepower less than Chevrolet’s 505HP LS7-powered Corvette Z06.

Corvette-based Cadillac XLR cockpit

Although the XLR’s styling has aged well, its performance value for money has not, and its Corvette cousin is favored thanks to its more powerful powertrain options and optional manual transmission.

If Cadillac revived the XLR badge and underpinned the model using the C8 Corvette’s advanced mid-engine architecture and learning from their past mistakes by equipping it with equivalent powertrain options, the XLR could fill the void in the marketplace left by the discontinuation of Audi’s R8 and Acura’s NSX, offering a luxurious mid-engine performance package that punches well above its price.

Related: Why hasn't anyone sparked the revolution of compact electric trucks?

A C8 Corvette-based XLR lineup could benefit from the Corvette’s many phenomenal powertrains. In order to balance luxury and comfort with performance and excitement, powertrain options would likely include Corvette E-Ray’s 6.2L V8 and mild-hybrid battery cocktail of 655 horsepower and the Corvette Z06’s 670 horsepower naturally-aspirated 5.5L flat-plane crank V8. The former sends power to all four wheels, whereas the latter would be exclusively rear-wheel drive.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Wagon

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Wagon could be America’s answer to the German “super wagon” trio

For Cadillac’s second-generation CTS-V, the automaker introduced two alternative body styles: a coupe and a station wagon. This meant that Cadillac, a brand known for over-styled land yachts and truck-frame SUVs with huge chrome wheels, now offered a luxurious station wagon available with a supercharged 6.2L LS9 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Related: 2025 Nissan Kicks review: From city streets to beaches… it’s a Kick!

Many credit the first-generation CTS-V for proving that Cadillac could genuinely compete with its German rivals, but the second-generation wagon proved that Cadillac could make a more exciting product.

This was around a time when Mercedes-Benz’s super wagon offering gave us a naturally aspirated, 507 horsepower 6.2L V8, BMW’s equipped a naturally aspirated, 500 horsepower 5.0L V10, and Audi’s equipped a twin-turbocharged, 580 horsepower 5.0L V10.

For Cadillac to offer a tempting alternative at a significantly lower price earned them a beloved reputation with enthusiasts. Only the Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz super wagons were offered in the North American market.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Wagon

These days super wagons are more popular than ever as they address the needs of a crossover-oriented market but retain the performance excitement of their sedan counterparts. Mercedes-AMG still offers the E63 AMG as a station wagon in North America, Audi has joined the party with its RS6 Avant, and BMW will soon be bringing its M5 Touring to American shores.

Related: BYD's explosive growth may topple Ford’s spot in global rankings by year-end

Cadillac had a winning recipe in 2009 that they have drastically improved in the time since with the CT5-V Blackwing, still captivating the hearts of North American enthusiast buyers.

Considering they’ve refreshed the model for the 2025 model year, meaning they’re still committed to the platform, why not add a wagon variant to the mix and take advantage of America’s recent super wagon obsession?

Corvette-Based Cadillac XLR

Why brands like Cadillac should make the most of shared platforms

Cadillac has a lengthy history of sharing its underpinnings with less expensive models from Chevrolet. For many years, this diluted the brand's reputation for luxury and resulted in driving dynamics that were no match for its European competitors.

With the General Motors Alpha 2 platform that underpins the CT5 and the C8 Corvette platform that would underpin the XLR, Cadillac finally has access to General Motors shared platforms that can finally hold their own against more expensive European alternatives.

Related: The Jaguar lineup that should have been

Offering a diverse variety of variants, such as a Cadillac version of the Corvette or a wagon version of the CT5-V Blackwing would give Cadillac the opportunity to expand its portfolio without associated extensive research and development costs.

Do you have any ideas for further diversification of Cadillac's lineup? Would you like to see the return of the Cadillac super wagon? Let us know in the comments, we'd love to hear from you!