Two Ultra-Low Mileage Chevy Icons Are Selling On Bring a Trailer

In the world of classic and collector cars, finding a vehicle with ultra-low mileage is akin to striking gold, and for enthusiasts of Chevrolet's rich automotive legacy, the stakes just got even higher. Currently listed on Bring a Trailer, two iconic Chevrolets are making waves among collectors and fans alike, offering a rare opportunity to own not just one, but two pieces of automotive history, each boasting impressively low mileage. Whether you're a long-time collector looking to add to your portfolio or a newcomer eager to claim a piece of the Chevy legend, this duo represents an unparalleled chance to invest in vehicles that encapsulate the spirit and innovation of one of America's most beloved car brands.

1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

Discover the Time Capsule: A 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Just 761 Miles. Originally delivered to Jim Ryan Chevrolet in Minot, North Dakota, this remarkably preserved Monte Carlo SS has journeyed through Minnesota, New Jersey, and Vermont, landing in New York with the selling dealer in 2023. Dressed in Silver Metallic over gray cloth, this SS coupe showcases model-specific bodywork, removable roof panels, and an array of factory features, including a 5.0-liter V8 engine, four-speed automatic transmission, and F41 sport suspension. A true collector's dream, this vehicle promises the essence of the '80s performance encapsulated in a virtually untouched form, now awaiting a new chapter. See it here.

1989 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

Behold a Pristine Gem: The 440-Mile 1989 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z Coupe. A standout piece from the past, this immaculate 1989 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z coupe, boasting a mere 440 miles, represents a perfect snapshot of late '80s automotive excellence. Resplendent in Bright Red and equipped with a powerful 5.7-liter L98 V8 engine, this vehicle combines performance with iconic style. Notable features include removable T-top roof panels, rear window louvers, and 16" aluminum wheels, while the interior offers comfort and nostalgia with gray cloth seats, air conditioning, and a cassette stereo. Offered in New York with a clean title, this IROC-Z is a collector's dream, showcasing unparalleled preservation and the thrilling essence of its era. See it here.

