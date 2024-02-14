Get Out There In These Two Unique SUVs Are Selling On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Adventure awaits, and there's no better way to embrace it than behind the wheel of an SUV that breaks the mold. This week, Bring A Trailer is showcasing two exceptional SUVs that redefine what it means to 'Get Out There.' Whether you're navigating city streets or traversing rugged landscapes, these unique vehicles blend performance, style, and utility in ways that stand out from the crowd. Join us as we explore the distinct features and compelling stories behind these two remarkable SUVs, proving once again that the journey is just as important as the destination. Buckle up for an adventure like no other!

1998 Mercedes-Benz G300 Turbodiesel Cabriolet

Step into a world of refined adventure with this exquisite 1998 Mercedes-Benz G300 Turbodiesel Cabriolet, a true gem that has journeyed all the way from Holland to the US, now seeking its next adventure. Imported in 2023 by its current owner, this SUV is a blend of rugged capability and luxury. Powered by a robust 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six engine and equipped with a five-speed automatic transmission, dual-range transfer case, and three locking differentials, it's ready to tackle any terrain. The Brilliant Silver Metallic exterior is perfectly complemented by a stylish blue power-operated soft top, while the interior boasts black leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and modern comforts like air conditioning and a Blaupunkt stereo. With recent service updates including a new battery and brake pedal pad, and cosmetic enhancements like xenon headlights and an aftermarket grille, this G300 stands out. Offered with a clean Carfax report and an Arizona title, this Turbodiesel Cabriolet combines the legendary Mercedes-Benz durability with the open-air freedom of a cabriolet, making it a unique find on the dealer's consignment. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of automotive history that's as ready for the city streets as it is for off-road escapades. See it here.

1991 Land Rover Defender 110

Dive into the realm of power and prestige with this meticulously modified LS3-Powered 1991 Land Rover Defender 110, a masterpiece that combines classic design with modern engineering. Having made its way to the US in 2020 after being expertly customized by The Landrovers in Amsterdam, this left-hand-drive wagon is a testament to automotive excellence. Coated in a striking matte blue finish, its appearance is as bold as its performance, with a luxurious seven-person cabin adorned in black leather and captivating blue diamond-pattern stitching.

Under the hood lies the heart of this beast – a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine paired with a 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission, installed by Impatient Creations of Alabaster, Alabama, in 2022. This Defender is not just about raw power; it's equipped for any adventure with a locking center differential, dual-range transfer case, a suspension lift, and 20″ Kahn wheels, ensuring unmatched performance on any terrain.

Style meets functionality with its Ceika big-brake kit, PUMA-style hood, LED exterior lighting, and custom additions like aftermarket bumpers and side steps. The open-air experience is enhanced with a black soft top covering a custom roll cage, perfect for those who crave the thrill of the outdoors. Inside, the cabin offers modern comforts such as air conditioning, heated front seats, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and an Alpine sound system, making every journey a luxurious experience.

Now available on dealer consignment in Arizona, this LS3-Powered 1991 Land Rover Defender 110 comes with build documents and a clean Alabama title, ready to embark on its next adventure with a discerning new owner who appreciates the unique blend of classic ruggedness and contemporary performance. See it here.

