Unveiling a Rare 1970 Plymouth Superbird 440+6 4-Speed with Historic Appeal

The 1970 Plymouth Superbird 440+6 is a rare classic car, with only 1,920 units produced in a single year. Initially built for NASCAR homologation, it boasts impressive engineering and styling, making it a sought-after collector's item. This particular Superbird is powered by a 440ci V8 engine, enhanced with a trio of Holley two-barrel carburetors, which combined, produce 390 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque. The engine is connected to a four-speed manual transmission, allowing a truly engaging driving experience.

Finished in the distinctive Blue Fire Metallic (EB5), the Superbird showcases a blend of sleek aerodynamics and aggressive performance. Its iconic nose cone, flip-up headlamps, and large rear wing not only aid in aerodynamic efficiency but also make the car a head-turner. The black vinyl roof, fender vents, and hood pins further add to its racing pedigree. A 24-inch tall stabilizer wing and “Road Runner” graphics contribute to the car’s unique and unmistakable look.

Inside, the vehicle remains a mix of comfort and functionality, with white vinyl upholstery adorning the front bucket seats, while black carpeting and a matching dashboard provide contrast. The presence of the Hurst pistol-grip shifter emphasizes the car's performance roots, while the classic "Beep! Beep!" center cap on the steering wheel keeps the playful Road Runner spirit alive.

Despite its high performance, this Superbird is equipped with power steering and power-assisted front disc brakes, making it a balance of power and control. Having stayed with its original owner until the mid-2010s, the vehicle's low mileage of 30,000 is a testament to its careful preservation.

With a solid transmission and differential setup, this Superbird is ready for its next chapter, whether it's being displayed in a collection or driven on the open road.

