The Updated Tesla Model 3 Is Finally Available in America

Tesla

When Tesla introduced a major update to its Model 3 back in September, it took the unusual step of unveiling the car and announcing it for sale in China rather than hosting a launch event in the U.S. Now, the car is finally available in the American market.

The biggest update is to the car's exterior design, where a reworked front fascia replaces the car's unsightly old nose with a smoother and simpler design. The nose combines with new headlights to bring the car further in line with the current Model S design, although the Model 3 still retains its awkward silhouette and short rear overhang. Inside, the Model 3 receives updated materials and a new rear touchscreen.

EPA estimated range is, unsurprisingly, well below the Chinese-market CLTC range announced when the car debuted. The base car, estimated at 377 miles of range on the CLTC cycle, comes in at a more conservative 272 miles on the EPA system. The dual-motor Model 3 Long Range trim packs an EPA-estimated 341 miles of range. The Model 3 still comes with access to Tesla's Supercharger network, so it should charge at 250 kW where available.

ADVERTISEMENT

An updated Model 3 Performance is expected later in the updated Model 3's life cycle, but none is currently listed for sale on Tesla's site. For now, the quickest available Model 3 is a Long Range that reaches 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. The rear-wheel-drive model makes the same run in 5.8 seconds and both top out at 125 mph.

You Might Also Like