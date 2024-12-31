Urban S. Hirsch III's Timeless Motorcycle Treasures Head to Las Vegas Mecum Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Explore a rare collection of vintage motorcycles from Urban S. Hirsch III, set to captivate at Mecum's Las Vegas auction.

Urban S. Hirsch III’s extraordinary collection of vintage motorcycles is capturing the attention of enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. This remarkable assemblage includes some of the rarest and most iconic motorcycles from the early 20th century, reflecting a golden age of craftsmanship and innovation in motorcycling history.

Inspired by the legendary stuntman Bud Ekins, Hirsch has spent decades curating his collection, focusing on preserving the legacy of these mechanical marvels. Each motorcycle in the collection tells its own unique story, showcasing pioneering designs that laid the groundwork for modern motorcycles. From century-old classics to intricately restored models, these bikes embody a level of artistry and engineering that remains unmatched.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection is set to be a centerpiece attraction at Mecum Auction’s 34th Annual Vintage & Antique Motorcycle Auction in Las Vegas. Scheduled to run from January 29 to February 1, the event offers motorcycle aficionados an up-close look at these historic machines. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to admire—and perhaps acquire—some of the most sought-after vintage motorcycles in the world.

Among the highlights are models that revolutionized the industry, featuring innovative designs and engineering feats that were groundbreaking in their time. The auction promises to be a thrilling event for collectors and history buffs alike, as it showcases not just motorcycles, but a tribute to a bygone era of innovation and adventure.

Don’t miss this chance to witness a slice of motorcycling history and celebrate the enduring legacy of these two-wheeled masterpieces. Whether you're a collector, a historian, or simply a fan, the Hirsch collection is a must-see event for anyone who appreciates the artistry of vintage motorcycles.

This awesome collection of motorcycles is selling at Mecum’s Las Vegas Motorcycle auction January 29-February 1. Visit mecum.com to view all the bikes and road art for sale.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.