Used Vehicle Prices Should Stay Steady in 2024

After record-high used vehicle prices declined notably in 2023, pricing is expected to be relatively stable through the 2024 calendar, according to a report from Cox Automotive.

The automotive conglomerate, which operates the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index based on wholesale auction pricing, expects average used car and truck prices in 2024 to finish just 0.5 percent above the figures from December 2023. That increase comes after 2023 saw used vehicle prices fall by nearly 7 percent, while 2022 saw an immense 15 percent price drop by year’s end. Used vehicle prices spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, as supply chain constraints limited the availability of new vehicles. With production facilities now back up to speed, supply is finally catching back up to spring 2020 levels.

“The 7.0 percent year-over-year loss was larger than our original forecast, but it pales in comparison to the nearly 15-percent decline we had a year earlier,” said Jeremy Robb, senior director of Economic and Industry Insights for Cox Automotive. “2024 is looking to be less volatile than 2023, but we’ve been taught to expect the unexpected in the wholesale market.”

Prices for used vehicles still remain higher than they were during the pre-pandemic era, however. According to Cox, the average used car was listed for $26,091 as of December 2023. That’s trending down from the $27,108 figure from December 2022, but Cox further noted that the average used vehicle was listed for less than $20,000 back in 2019. It is also important to note that retail prices haven’t fallen at the same rates as those experienced by wholesale buyers. Regardless, the firm expects the industry to move 36.2 million vehicles in 2024, which represents growth of less than a percent. Around 19.2 million of those units are expected to be sold in retail scenarios.

If you’ve been putting off a used car purchase in recent years due to inflated asking prices, your reprieve might finally be coming. More new vehicles in stock should help ease the demand for used machines, and put some purchasing power back in the hands of buyers. That said, it doesn't seem like we’re going to get back to 2019 pricing anytime soon.

