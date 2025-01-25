New vehicle sales climbed last year in Northern Ohio. Which brand sold the most?

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place in Detroit on Friday, Jan.10, 2025. The sports car is one of the must sees according to Detroit Free Press auto critic and columnist Mark Phelan.

New vehicle sales climbed last year in Northern Ohio — the second consecutive year for growth after a significant slump in 2022.

The Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers' Association, which covers 21 counties, reported franchised dealers recorded 219,200 new vehicle sales, compared to 210,789 the previous year. Sales were below 200,000 in 2022.

"Affordability is still a concern for both new and used vehicle consumers, but we believe new vehicle sales will show growth of 3% to 4% in 2025, as interest rates fall and incentives continue to increase," association President Louis A. Vitantonio said in a prepared statement. "Additionally, the Cleveland Auto Show, which provides an annual boost to sales in the month of March is right around the corner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales still haven't rebounded to the level of earlier years. From 2015 through 2021, sales didn't fall below 236,000.

New vehicles sales continued to rebound last year in Northern Ohio, with more than 219,000 sales.

Chevrolet ranks as best-selling car brand in Northern Ohio

Chevrolet was the best-selling vehicle brand last year in Northern Ohio for the second year in a row. The brand accounted for more than 30,000 of the new vehicle purchases in the area.

"At year end, Chevrolet remained the region’s best-selling brand, with 2,547 new vehicles sold in the month (of December), and 30,234 in all of 2024," the association said in a prepared statement.

Ford and Honda were second and third, respectively, with Ford clocking 26,507 purchases and Honda with 20,494.

Retail sales figures are based on vehicle registration reports from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Vehicle sales data covers all dealers in Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Where did car brands rank for sales in Northern Ohio for 2024?

Here are the top 10 best-selling car brands for Northern Ohio last year:

Chevrolet: 30,234 Ford: 26,507 Honda: 20,494 Kia: 17,032 Toyota: 16,664 Subaru: 13,153 Hyundai: 11,755 Jeep: 11,113 Nissan: 7,783 GMC: 7,584

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Chevrolet is the best-selling brand in Northern Ohio