Video: Man Fights Off Three Carjackers

A man in Washington, D.C. fought off three carjackers successfully, the whole ordeal caught on a surveillance camera at a gas station. As the man was walking to his car from the convenience store, he was attacked by what he said were three teenagers.

Instead of just giving up his car keys as they young carjackers demanded, he fought back. You can see in the rather grainy surveillance footage shared by WUSA9 blows were exchanged, the man and one of the criminals end up on the hood of the car, then they fell to the ground.

As the man was wrestling the one teen, another came up and punched him in the head, a complete cheap shot, which we expect nothing less from a carjacker. Oddly enough, the third teen didn’t get involved in the scuffle.

While they were wrestling, the victim’s keys fell out of his pocket, breaking the fob in half so it no longer worked. Then the one teen put him in a chokehold while the other two piled into the unlocked car.

But the man was able to get free and climbed into his vehicle, the teens hopping out. They did take his keys, even though the key fob was broken. Considering the guy had his apartment key on there, we hope we got his door rekeyed by a locksmith just in case.

The guy told WUSA9 he found an AR-15 magazine on the ground after the teens ran off. He assumes it dropped out of one of the kids’ pockets during the scuffle, even though he didn’t see an AR-15 on them. We’re wondering how he knows what kind of gun it goes to, but that’s a question we don’t have an answer to.

What we do know is carjackers often are armed, so fighting back against them does come with some risk. However, we’ve seen compliant people get gunned or ran down by them, so it’s just a risky situation all around. Thankfully this guy lived to tell the tale.

Image via WUSA9/YouTube

