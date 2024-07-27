View Photos of the 1980 Pontiac Grand Am

Yahoo Finance Video

With incentives from the government and more automakers releasing new EV models, it may be time for consumers to consider buying an EV. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Wealth! to break down some car-buying tips for those in the market looking to get a great deal. Greg starts off by saying: "I think now actually is a pretty good time as a consumer to be in the market for an EV. The selection has never been better. So whether it's Chevy (GM), whether it's Volkswagen (VWAGY), Mercedes (MBG.DE), Cadillac, Ford, (F) Tesla, (TSLA), you name it, basically everybody has their take on electric vehicles. With the $7,500 tax credit that's available on some vehicles and for people of certain incomes, they can still be pretty reasonably priced." He continues by stressing the power the consumer has: "I think dealers are always willing to negotiate. That's sort of the, like the secret power, if you will, of the consumer, because, right now you can arm yourself with all sorts of knowledge. You can figure out what the invoice price is, you can get all the available incentives, and know what you should be paying going into the dealership, so it's different than it was even 15 years ago when you kind of had to sort of ask the dealer for the price, ask nicely, and then kind of negotiate from there." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth! This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino