View Photos of the 1981 Datsun 810 Maxima

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Read full review

The Datsun 810 Maxima is the most American version of this Japanese car to date, for better and for worse.

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

Aaron Kiley - Car and Driver

You Might Also Like