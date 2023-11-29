View Photos of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe's substantial style, modern interior, and expansion into three rows makes it an intriguing SUV.

Read the full review

Part cyberpunk, part Ford Flex, and a 100 percent cool styling departure for Hyundai, the 2024 Santa Fe makes a bold statement.

Hyundai

The new Santa Fe is 1.8 inches longer than its predecessor, but the boxy shape gives it much more presence.

Hyundai

We're not sold on the placement of the taillights. It might look better if Hyundai switched their positioning with the Santa Fe badge.

Hyundai

The H-pattern lighting is distinctive day or night, though Hyundai may have taken the motif placement a bit too far in some places.

Hyundai

At first, we thought this panel behind the rear doors was a Land Rover knockoff. In reality, it hides an odd grab handle to help you access the roof rack.

Hyundai

Upmarket and sustainable materials give the Santa Fe's interior a strong first impression.



Hyundai

We're glad for the physical climate controls and dual wireless charging pads. Thankfully Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also cable-free.

Hyundai

The Santa Fe's seat cushioning is on the firm side, but the chairs are well shaped for hours of comfortable touring.

Hyundai

As attractive as the steering wheel is, it looks as though it was stolen from a Land Rover. Those four dots in the badge are an "H" in Morse code.

Hyundai

The Santa Fe's boxy shape pays dividends inside. There's more space than you'd expect from its exterior proportions.

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Story continues

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai

You Might Also Like