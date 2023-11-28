View Photos of the 2024 Polestar 3 Prototype

Polestar

Polestar's next EV model is the Polestar 3, the brand's first SUV.

The Polestar 3 will be the brand's largest offering.

The Polestar 3 is related to the Volvo EX90. Both brands are part of the Geely automotive group.

The Polestar 3 initially will be offered with dual motors and all-wheel drive.

The standard version has 483 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque. An optional Performance pack raises that to 510 horses and 671 pound-feet.

Both Polestar 3 variants will use a 107.0-kWh battery pack.

EPA range estimates are not yet available, but Polestar says the standard version should be good for 300 miles, with the Performance variant at 270 miles.

Typical of many EVs, the minimalist interior features an oversized touchscreen.

A panoramic glass roof is standard. Gold seatbelts are exclusive to the Performance model.

At launch, the Polestar 3 will be imported from China. Later, it will be built in South Carolina.

