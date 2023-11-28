Advertisement

View Photos of the 2024 Polestar 3 Prototype

Photography By Polestar
2024 polestar 3
View Photos of the 2024 Polestar 3 PrototypePolestar

Polestar's next EV model is the Polestar 3, the brand's first SUV.

The Polestar 3 will be the brand's largest offering.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

The Polestar 3 is related to the Volvo EX90. Both brands are part of the Geely automotive group.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

The Polestar 3 initially will be offered with dual motors and all-wheel drive.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

The standard version has 483 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque. An optional Performance pack raises that to 510 horses and 671 pound-feet.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

Both Polestar 3 variants will use a 107.0-kWh battery pack.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

EPA range estimates are not yet available, but Polestar says the standard version should be good for 300 miles, with the Performance variant at 270 miles.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

Typical of many EVs, the minimalist interior features an oversized touchscreen.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

A panoramic glass roof is standard. Gold seatbelts are exclusive to the Performance model.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

At launch, the Polestar 3 will be imported from China. Later, it will be built in South Carolina.

2024 polestar 3
Polestar

