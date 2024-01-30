View Photos of the 2025 BMW 4-Series Coupe and Convertible

dpa international

Toyota Motor is temporarily halting global deliveries of 10 vehicle models due to irregularities in engine performance tests. Investigations revealed that the tests for the certification of three diesel engine models used in the vehicles were faulty, Toyota said on Monday. The engines were developed by the affiliate firm Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO). They are used in 10 affected models worldwide, such as the Hilux pick-up and the Land Cruiser 300 SUV. Toyota said the software used by TIC