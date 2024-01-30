Advertisement

View Photos of the 2025 BMW 4-Series Coupe and Convertible

Photography by BMW
·1 min read
2025 bmw 4series
View Photos of the 2025 BMW 4-SeriesBMW

Read the Full Story

The 4-series coupe and convertible receive a refresh for 2025 that includes visual and mechanical tweaks. The headlights and taillights are new, and both the 43oi and M440i models now have 48-volt hybrid systems.

2025 BMW 430i convertible

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW 430i convertible

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW 430i convertible

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW 430i convertible

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW 430i convertible

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW 430i convertible

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series interior
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series side profile
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

2025 BMW M440i coupe

2025 bmw 4series
BMW

You Might Also Like