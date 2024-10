View Photos of the 'Goldfinger'-Inspired Rolls-Royce Phantom

Associated Press

The owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse have agreed to pay more than $102 million in cleanup costs to settle a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department, officials said Thursday. The settlement does not cover any damages for rebuilding the bridge, officials said in a news release announcing the agreement. The settlement comes a month after the Justice Department sued the ship’s owner Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and manager Synergy Marine Group, both based in Singapore, seeking to recover funds from the cleanup.