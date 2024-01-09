The VinFast VF Is a Pickup Truck Concept With an Extendable Bed

Vinfast

VinFast debuted in America last year with the VF8, a disappointing electric SUV that led the company to make major software changes throughout the year. That rough start did not slow the brand's ambition. Not only have three other new models been brought to the American market since, another was announced just today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The American market loves trucks, though, and the dream of conquering it means building one. This concept, the VF Wild, is the first step toward that goal.

The VF Wild is a mid-sized truck designed in partnership with Austrian firm Gomotiv, also a partner in concept development for the VF7. Like many other EV pickups, the truck has a sizable belt line but little in the way of ground clearance. Body cladding covers the massive fenders and front bumper, sitting below a full-length LED headlight bar. As it is a concept car, the side mirrors are digital to reduce drag.

Vinfast

Range, battery size, performance, and other important elements of a production car have not been mentioned, but the truck does come with a unique feature. Thanks to a power-folding mid-gate and rear seats, the bed can expand from five to eight feet by temporarily jutting into the back of the truck's cabin. Other than that, the only thing to know about the VF Wild concept is that it is 209 inches by 78 inches. That makes it four inches shorter and one inch wider than the new-for-2024 Tacoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

VinFast has not shared a timeline for possible production of the VF Wild, but the company has not been shy about expanding its range or getting cars on the market quickly. If that remains the VinFast strategy, a customer-ready VF Wild could be available sooner rather than later.

You Might Also Like