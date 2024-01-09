The VinFast VF3 Is America's New Smallest Car

Vinfast

VinFast may have been in the U.S. for under a year, but the brand has already announced four different SUVs for sale in the market. That list is about to expand in a small way, with the VF3 coming to America in the near future. And small may be an understatement.

The VF3, the brand's fifth electric crossover for the American market, is just 125 inches long. That is a foot and a half shorter than the next-smallest mass-market EV coming to America any time soon, the new-generation Fiat 500e. That length instantly makes it the smallest car in America by a wide margin, beating out both the upcoming Fiat and the 152-inch Mitsubishi Mirage that currently holds the title.

At 66 inches wide and 64 inches tall, the VF3 is well within height and length restrictions for Japan's Kei car regulations but eight inches too wide. In other words, this would be a notably small car anywhere in the world. While it is not the shortest mass-market car sold in America in recent history, it is just five inches longer than a Scion iQ.

Despite being shorter than a Geo Tracker or a Suzuki Samurai, the VF3 is still an SUV. That means it has a little bit of ground clearance, although an exact number and an approach angle are not given. It may not be anyone's idea of a perfect off-roader, but VinFast does tout the car's "capacity to navigate different types of terrains."

With the tiny footprint leaving little space for a big battery pack, VinFast is targeting just 125 miles of range for the VF3. Pricing has not been announced, but a car this small should instantly become one of the most affordable EVs in America. Back in November, brand advisor Duke Hale suggested to Automotive News that the VF3 could even come in at under $20,000.

Early reservations for VF3 models are set to begin in 2024. Details on pricing and production timing will follow at a later date. Battery size and performance specifications have not been announced.

