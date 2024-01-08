Volkswagen Is Putting ChatGPT AI in Its Cars

Volkswagen

Volkswagen announced Monday it's planning to bring the large language model ChatGPT to a wide variety of mass-market production cars soon. The feature is integrated through VW's corporate partner Cerence and will layer directly into the company's onboard IDA voice assistant.

The artificial intelligence integration would allow the company's IDA voice assistant to answer general knowledge questions in addition to controlling the car's infotainment and climate systems. Volkswagen also says that ChatGPT cannot access the car's data and all questions are deleted immediately after they are answered.

While Volkswagen only says that the new feature is "being considered for the United States," the automaker has announced that the feature will be integrated into seven current and future models. Only four of those models are currently available stateside, so if the feature makes its way to the U.S., it would only be available for owners of the ID.4, ID.7, new-generation Tiguan, and updated Golf. European owners are set to get the integration in the Golf-like ID.3, the ID.5, and the wagon-only Passat. Volkswagen says the feature will be a standard feature in "many production vehicles" by the second quarter of 2024, although it would likely arrive on American cars at a later date.

Volkswagen

Additionally, the automaker has shared a few photos of a camouflaged Golf GTI that seems to be an expected update on the current Mk. 8 car. A more aggressive air dam with angular new design pieces jutting into the grille like fangs highlight what otherwise looks like a modest update to a car that has only been on sale in America for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside, the updated Golf is interior highlighted by a taller central infotainment screen. Crucially, it also makes good on a 2022 promise to replace troublesome touch capacitive buttons on the steering wheel with more traditional physical buttons. The buttons are a step in the right direction for a car that is overly reliant on advanced technologies, but the brand's decision to integrate a chatbot into their compact hatchback suggests that Volkswagen is not done bringing excessive levels of tech to the Golf line.

You Might Also Like