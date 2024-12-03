Volkswagen Taps Rivian to Help Develop Electric Next-Gen Golf

Hendryk Meyer

Volkswagen and Rivian are joining forces as part of a $5.8 billion dollar deal, one that will see the two companies co-develop architectures and software for future electric vehicles. Now, one VW exec has confirmed where we'll first see the fruits of this joint development between the legacy German automaker and the U.S. startup: the next-generation Volkswagen Golf.

According to reporting from CarSales, development of the electrified hatchback is set to start soon, and Volkswagen is seemingly excited to leverage the engineering prowess and zonal architecture of Illinois's premier electric pickup truck manufacturer. Currently in its eighth generation, the Volkswagen Golf just received a facelift for the 2025 model year, meaning the ninth-generation version of this iconic compact isn't set to arrive until 2029.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ - Getty Images

Even so, Thomas Schaefer, Volkswagen’s passenger cars chief executive, confirmed earlier this week that the joint partnership between Rivian and Wolfsburg will be used first on the hatchback whose roots date back to the 1970s.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We decided on how to do the software-defined vehicle. It will happen with Rivian, the joint venture, where we put the new electric electronics architecture together," Schafer said to the media. "But we have also decided that we want to start this journey with a more iconic product. So, we’ll start with the Golf."

Details remain sparse, but reports from CarSales indicate that the same shared electronic package will eventually make its way into Audi and Porsche products as well. Before that crossover, however, Volkswagen will first test the Rivian-designed software on its Scalable System Platform (SSP). Currently in development, the SSP will replace the MEB platform, which currently holds the ID-series of electric VWs. Notably, CarSales says the MK9 Golf Electric will replace the current ID.3 as VW's compact electric model.

IG: @Gigapexel

Rivian leadership has previously spoken out against the use of 800- and 900-volt architecture, indicating that this compact hatch may be a lower-voltage build. However, as consumers have voiced complaints about slower charging speeds on current ID-series models, we wouldn't be surprised to see VW push for the more powerful setup.



Story continues

Volkswagen previously offered the original E-Golf in the U.S. from 2015 through 2020 before culling the electrified Mk7 chassis. It's not immediately clear which markets the Mk9 Golf will be available in, seeing as the North American market has been void of a traditional Golf offering since 2021. We've retained the performance-forward GTI and Golf R, but the reintroduction of the Golf as an electric model for 2029 would be a big deal for the U.S. market.

You Might Also Like