Volkswagen's revived Scout brand revealed its first outdoorsy EVs — see the new Rivian competitors

The electric Scout Terra pickup truck and Traveler SUV. Scout Motors

VW-back Scout revealed its electric pickup truck and SUV in Nashville this week.

The vehicles will come in fully electric and plug-in hybrid varieties.

The rugged EVs are likely to compete with Rivian's R1T and R1S.

Volkswagen's Scout brand is back with two new electric trucks, which will also come in a plug-in hybrid variety.

Scout unveiled pre-production models of the Terra pickup truck and Traveler SUV at an event in Nashville this week.

The electric Scout Terra pickup truck and Traveler SUV. Scout Motors

In addition to the expected all-electric versions of the rugged cars, Scout announced extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) configurations. EREVs are a newer plug-in hybrid technology that uses a smaller internal combustion engine to recharge the battery and increase range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scout's addition of a plug-in hybrid option comes as green-car shoppers flock to these more accessible electric options.

The fully electric versions of Scout's new vehicles are expected to deliver about 350 miles of range on a full charge, the company said. The EREVs, however, will deliver more than 500 miles of range with the help of a gas-powered generator.

A pre-production model of the Scout Traveler SUV. Scout Motors

The event marked the opening of $100 reservations for the Terra and Traveler, which are set to start production in 2027. Both body styles and electrification options are available to order on Scout's website.

The VW-backed EV company said both vehicles will have a retail starting price below $60,000 before tax incentives. The price for the Terra pickup truck's base model will start at $51,500 after tax incentives, while the Traveler starts at $50,000, according to Scout.

The front seat of the Scout Traveler SUV. Scout Motors

Those price points make Scouts quite a bit more affordable than other electric SUVs on the market today. Affordability is a key issue for electric cars entering the market right now, as wealthy early adopters have fled the segment.

A pre-production model of the Scout Terra pickup truck. Scout Motors

Scout's rugged trucks are likely to compete directly with outdoorsy EV brand Rivian, which also offers electric pickup trucks and SUVs. (Scout's backer Volkswagen and Rivian inked a $5 billion deal earlier to collaborate on EV software).

Story continues

The front seat of the electric Scout Terra pickup truck. Scout Motors

The Rivians are more expensive, with the R1T pickup truck starting at $71,700 and the R1S SUV starting at $75,900.

On capability, Rivian's R1T delivers 11,000 pounds of towing capacity, potentially edging out Scout's Terra estimated towing capacity of more than 10,000 pounds.

R1S and Traveler are tied at over 7,000 pounds of towing capacity.

Read the original article on Business Insider