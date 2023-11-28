VW Is 'No Longer Competitive,' CEO Says

James Lipman

Volkswagen passenger cars chief executive officer Thomas Schaefer told staff on Monday that the brand is currently building uncompetitive cars, and that staff reductions will now play a part in the automaker’s $10.9 billion savings plan first announced back in June. The automaker previously pledged that no such personal changes would take place until at least 2029 in relation to this savings plan.

According to Reuters, the announcement comes as VW leads the charge toward improved financial efficiency within its auto group during its EV transition. This particular savings and cost-cutting program was introduced with the goal of getting the company to a return on sales figure of 6.5 percent by 2026. Negotiations surrounding the savings plan are ongoing with the automaker’s work council, with full details surrounding the personal changes slated to arrive before the end of the year.

"With many of our pre-existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as the Volkswagen brand," Schaefer told employees in Wolfsburg, according to a post on the company’s private network seen by Reuters.

Back in September, VW announced that it would no longer build an additional $2 billion EV plant in Wolfsburg. Around the same time, the brand’s Zwickau facility, its largest EV production site in Europe, saw cuts to planned hirings due to market demand for EVs slowing down. This announcement is only the latest move by the automaker to try and keep a stable footing during a tumultuous time for the business at large.

Human resources board member Gunnar Kilian reportedly explained during Monday’s meeting that the vast majority of the proposed savings plan will come from outside of personnel reductions. Furthermore, the reductions that will take place in the near future will involve employee agreements surrounding an early or partial retirement from the company. That said, the executive didn’t provide alternative areas from which VW will be able to cut costs moving forward.

"We need to finally be brave and honest enough to throw things overboard that are being duplicated within the company or are simply ballast we don't need for good results," Kilian said, according to the report.

The electric vehicle transition has been tricky for all legacy manufacturers. Volkswagen has managed to become the largest automaker in the world for a reason, and should be able to navigate these issues, albeit with some growing pains. Some more compelling electric offerings wouldn't be a bad place to start.

