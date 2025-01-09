Walmart is selling an 'excellent' 3-in-1 dash cam for just $47, and shoppers call it 'a great dash cam for the price'

Autoblog aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No one wants to be involved in a traffic collision. But the reality is that accidents happen, so you should always be prepared in case someone slips, even if you’re not the driver at fault. In fact, a dash cam is one of the most critical automotive accessories to own as a precautionary measure. The more cameras you have documenting a crash, the less likely you are to fall victim to insurance fraud. Fortunately, a complete dash cam setup doesn’t have to break the bank, as evidenced by this sweet deal on an ALDF 3-channel dash cam that’s currently listed at just $47 — 76% off the original $200 price.

While most dash cams regularly sold in this price range only include a front-facing camera, incidents can take place from all angles. A three-channel dash cam like this one, however, bundles three cameras that work together in tandem to create a synchronized feed of local recordings, all saved to a centralized storage device. This one in particular utilizes an 32GB SD card that comes pre-installed. A built-in G-sensor enables the cameras to automatically start loop recording when collision movement is detected.

As for the cameras themselves, the front cam captures wide-angle video footage at 170 degrees. The waterproof rear camera can span 150 degrees and is ideal for recording rear-end collisions. The third camera is typically placed in the rear cabin to keep tabs on activities happening inside your vehicle. This comes in handy for rideshare drivers, taxi operators, and other interior security purposes. All three cameras are installed using the included suction cup mount.

"Works great and [has] clear recording," said one customer, with another echoing that it offers "crisp picture." A third called it an "excellent product for the price," while other reviewers mentioned that it "captures clear footage" is "easy to use" and is overall a "great dash cam for the price."

Even when you’re parked, the ALDF 3-channel dash cam continues to safeguard your vehicle. Both the front and rear cameras automatically activate in the event of theft or accidents that take place while parked. Never again will you wonder — the license plate number of the offending driver is conveniently saved to your SD card, ensuring they’re on the hook for any repair costs incurred.