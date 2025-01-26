Walmart is selling an ‘excellent' budget dash cam with full HD front and rear cameras for just $35

Autoblog aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

They say the best defense is a good offense. With a dash cam, you can apply the same sports logic to combatting insurance fraud. In the event your vehicle is impacted in a collision and the person at fault denies liability, a dash cam provides counterevidence in the form of unmistakable footage. Now on sale for $35, the Nexpow dual dash cam system employs a pair of HD cameras in tandem for 320-degree coverage around your car, truck, or SUV.

Along with a full HD 1080p front camera, the Nexpow DC02 comes with a secondary 720p dash cam that captures rear-view video. Both are high quality enough to clearly read license plates and road signs, which is all you really need for emergency purposes. A built-in G-sensor detects when you’re in an accident and immediately starts recording upon impact. That footage is then saved and locked to prevent it from being overwritten.

Otherwise, the Nexpow DC02 dash cam system is always recording when the engine is on, automatically replacing the oldest files with new, real-time footage as soon as it runs out of space. Nexpow claims that its F1.5 aperture, six-glass optical lens is capable of capturing clear footage in low-light conditions at a high quality using WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) tech.

While it might sound complicated with all of the moving parts, installing the Nexpow DC02 dash cam system is actually pretty straightforward.

First, center the front camera in a position on the windshield that won’t obstruct your view, then mount it with the included 3M adhesive pad. Repeat the same process for the back camera on your rear windshield. After that, connect the front camera to the rear using the proprietary routing cable included in the box. Plug the front camera into the 12V (cigarette lighter) outlet, insert a microSD card, and you’re set to record. You should probably figure out a cable management solution, but that’s a later problem.

In the reviews, one shopper called the Nexpow DC02 an “excellent budget dashcam system,” going on to say it’s “easy to install, and easy to operate... and good resolution when I play back the footage on my desktop computer via a USB cable.”

That said, the system does lack integrated storage, nor does it come with a microSD card. Memory hardware has gotten absurdly cheap though. This 128GB card, for instance, is only $15 at Walmart. If you doubt you’ll need that much space and want to save a few bucks, you can grab a 32GB card for $7. Even without the expandable storage bundled in, the Nexpow DC02 dual dash cam system is a steal at $35.

