Walmart is selling an ‘exceptional’ $139 car battery charger for just $22

No one is enthused to find out their car battery died. But just because you left the headlights on overnight doesn’t mean it’s time for a replacement. These days, it doesn’t take a trained mechanic to recharge any type of battery found in an internal combustion engine vehicle. Automatic car battery chargers are widely available, easy to use, and more affordable than ever. In fact, this Husgw charger is on sale for $22 — 84% off the original $139 price tag — and offers everything you need to not only jump-start your car but restore it to its full glory.

Husgw battery charger $22 (was $139) at Walmart

In addition to every type of 12V lead-acid battery, the Husgw T90583 is compatible with larger 24V batteries used in many heavy duty trucks and industrial vehicles. The only car batteries it won’t charge are the lithium-ion variety found in battery-electric and hybrid vehicles — fortunately we have EV chargers for that. For the vast majority of batteries it will charge, the Husgw T90583 is essentially plug and play. Just connect each clamp to its corresponding terminal, select your mode, and start charging. Once it’s finished the job, the charger will automatically shut off.

Since it is self-regulating, you won't have to babysit your battery charger for hours on end. Modern chargers including the Husgw T90583 are equipped to prevent overcharging, overheating, and short-circuits. That said, you can intuitively monitor activity such as charge status, battery life, voltage, current, and temperature on the built-in LCD display. In addition to charging batteries, the device can extend the life of older, worn-down, or slightly damaged batteries, thanks to its pulse repair function. Additionally, the charger doubles as a maintainer to keep your battery from dying in cold weather, especially if it’s not driven regularly.

Reviews of the Husgw T90583 charger are favorable. One customer even called it an “exceptional battery charger,” praising its “advanced features.”

“The Husgw 12V 10A battery charger is a fantastic piece of equipment!” added that reviewer. “From the moment I started using it, I was impressed by the intuitive color screen digital display that makes monitoring the charging process straightforward.”

“Stylish and sturdy,” said another shopper. “I definitely find great attraction in this charger’s exquisite design and small size.”

Other customers noted its compact size and impressive performance for the price. In any case, a battery charger is a smart addition to any automotive emergency kit, and the Husgw T90583 is among the most affordable considering the extent of its capabilities. For $22, you might as well give it a shot. That’s a fraction of what you’d pay for a new battery, plus you have up to 90 days to return the charger to Walmart should it not meet your needs.