Watch This 1300-WHP BMW M4 Explode on the Dyno

BMW’s current family of turbocharged inline-sixes have been a fan-favorite among horsepower seekers, with builders likening the B58 and S58 engines to the legendary 2JZ-GTE. Thanks to the team at Maximum PSI, we have a chance to watch what happens when you push the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter beyond its limits.

The S58 engine is utilized by a suite of BMW M products, including the M2, M3 and M4. In standard trim, the engine provides 473 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. Step up to a Competition model and those figures jump to 503 hp and 479. The team at Maximum PSI have been working on an M4 Competition model, which they set up for the Mpact Motorsports Festival in 2o23. Bolstered by a pair of Garrett G30-770 turbos, the car initially produced around 1200 hp at the wheels. With 2024 now underway, the crew decided it was time to push the build even further. Recent changes include a new intake manifold, a reworked intercooler setup, upgraded driveline components to cope with even more power, and a Stage 3 transmission in place of the old Stage 2 box. The team also installed a 150-shot of nitrous, because that’s what drag racers tend to do.

With the new mods in place, the M4 competition was able to lay down an impressive 1288 hp and 1017 lb-ft without hitting the bottle. The crew planned on spraying whole passes this year, so some nitrous tests on the dyno were in order. While the car did ultimately post figures of 1376 hp and 1187 lb-ft with the added assistance, the S58 didn’t make it out of the dyno session alive. During an additional run, the engine blew in spectacular fashion.

With only 48 hours until their next event, the team at Maximum PSI immediately got to work pulling the blown engine. While part of the team was working on the dead motor, others started building a fresh lump out of spares located at the shop. The fresh engine didn’t perform as well as they hoped during their recent race, but it also never hit the dyno before reaching the strip. More power to these guys for sticking with it, and here’s to hoping we see a 1400 wheel-horsepower variant of the S58 coming out of their shop soon.

