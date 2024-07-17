Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Watch A Cop Chase A Ford Focus ST

We’re honestly surprised there aren’t more police chase dashcam videos featuring suspects in Ford Focus STs, not to mention Subaru WRXs and the like. Considering the crowd that’s often attracted to such rides, one would think they’re trying to outrun cops left and right to prove how fast their four-banger really is.

Mother killed as she tries to stop carjackers from kidnapping her son.

That’s why it’s interesting to see this chase where an officer tries to run down a Ford Focus ST that’s allegedly street racing. The cop is going the opposite direction on a larger road with a hard median when he spots the street racers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flipping a U, he’s already far behind the speeding hatchbacks. But the officer keeps going for it, eventually catching up with one vehicle and telling the driver to pull over before chasing down the other. We wonder if that first guy complied or just took off once the cop was out of sight?

As he chases down the second car, the Focus ST driver blacks out, trying to mask his movements so the officer can’t track him in the darkness of night. But every time he hits his brakes, which is quite often as they wind through a residential area, the back end of the hatchback lights up like a Christmas tree.

It’s obvious the Focus ST is faster than the police cruiser, although not by as much as some would like to believe. This isn’t like when we see Hellcats or GT500s light cops up and make them look like they’re standing still.

What throws the pursuing officer off is the suspect taking a series of turns rapidly, causing the cop to lose visual and have to guess which way the Ford went. Somehow, he guesses correctly, but it doesn’t really matter.

More officers have swarmed the area and two of them have the suspect cornered. So it’s true what they say, you might be able to outrun a police cruiser but good luck outrunning the radio.

Image via ShadowST Garage/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.