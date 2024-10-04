Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Watch A Mercedes CLS Roast A Pursuing Cop

Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has created a special Blackhawk unit to go after the worst traffic violators, drug runners, car thieves, etc. They’re well-trained and coordinate to take down suspects fleeing aggressively at high speeds. But this Mercedes-Benz CLS really pushes the unit’s limits in a wild chase.

The dashcam footage shows a Blackhawk unit sitting on the side of the highway monitoring traffic when the performance sedan blasts past. The 4.7-liter V8 sounds extra mean, signaling it’s possibly been modified since this isn’t an AMG model.

Either way, the driver immediately knows a cop is chasing him. Perhaps he’s running drugs or something else hot and is expecting a pursuit. The guy immediately starts blacking out the car, getting off the highway and taking surface streets to lose the deputy in the many turns he takes rapidly.

Despite all those efforts, the Blackhawk catches up to the Mercedes as they both blast down an unlit four-lane road. As the suspect approaches other cars he’s able to turn on his headlights while keeping the taillights dark, an interesting trick which makes us think this isn’t just some guy who’s speeding for the fun of it.

It also makes us wonder why the sedan isn’t modified to keep the lights off when the brakes are hit, too.

Unable to completely shake his pursuer, the suspect makes a sudden U-turn. These changes in direction makes setting up spike strips to take the Mercedes out of the fight far more difficult. You can hear the pursuing deputy trying to give position updates so his colleagues can pull that off.

But this suspect is too fast and slippery for that. He keeps changing directions, keeps his lights off, and eventually disappears into the night. We’ll never know for sure why he so desperately wanted to get away, but we can almost guarantee he’s run from police many times before because he drives like a pro.

Image via County Boyzzz/YouTube

