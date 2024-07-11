Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Watch A Shelby GT500 Absolutely Roast Police

Some people mistakenly think only a Dodge Hellcat and maybe some Ferraris could smoke Arkansas State Police. That’s hilarious since everyone knows there are no Ferraris in Arkansas (that’s a joke, people). In all seriousness, there are other cars capable of the feat, like this Shelby GT500.

Shelby GT500’s engine blows up on camera.

The suspect car is “riding dirty” as troopers say in the beginning of this rather short dashcam clip. It’s short because the Shelby, which is driving aggressively and has no plates on it, takes off in a hurry, leaving troopers to eat its dust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that, the troopers get behind the ultra-fast muscle car as it’s on a transition ramp from one highway to another. With a vehicle in front of it, the GT500 can’t just take off.

Once they get to open highway again and the cruiser’s lights come on, the suspect taps the throttle repeatedly. One of the two troopers in the vehicle aptly observes they’re being toyed with.

And then he drops the hammer. The ASP cruiser doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of keeping up. They never had the suspect, but at least that didn’t stop the troopers from trying.

Even though this brief chase happened way back in October 2022, we’re just now getting dashcam footage of it. Maybe ASP was so embarrassed it did everything it could to keep this footage from the public’s eyes?

After all, Arkansas troopers enjoy almost a godlike status online these days, like nobody can possibly outrun and outsmart them. That’s actually not true, as we’ve featured a number of chases which have resulted in suspects getting away.

Some of them have been driving vastly superior vehicles, like a Dodge Hellcat or a modified BMW 550i. Even more embarrassing have been the ones in something like a Toyota Camry or Kia.

Image via LRHNCash/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.