Watch A Trooper Get Stuck On A Fleeing Suspect’s Bumper

Most people can’t honestly say they’ve ever been caught in a tug of war with an Arkansas State Police trooper. But that’s exactly what this fleeing suspect got when his rear bumper and the push bar on the police cruiser became entangled after the trooper executed a PIT maneuver.

We don’t know what initially caught the trooper’s eye, perhaps the Chevy Tahoe was speeding, but he locked onto it while stopped on the side of the highway. After turning on his lights, the SUV exited, and it appeared the driver was going to pull off on a side road.

Instead, the guy decided to make a run for it on surface streets. While Tahoes are tough they’re not known for being particularly fast and they certainly don’t handle like a hot knife through butter. Why this guy thought he could outrun an ASP trooper will forever remain a mystery.

Eventually, the trooper sets up a PIT and executes it, sending the Tahoe onto a grassy knoll. The suspect takes off again and so the trooper does another PIT, only that’s when the connection between the two vehicles is established.

At that point it’s a battle of wills between the Tahoe and Charger. You can hear the tires on both squealing as the suspect apparently thinks he’s going to just pull the trooper along without much of a fight.

Finally, the bumper comes off the push bar and the trooper is able to do one final PIT, the Tahoe spinning out and into a retaining wall. For good measure, the trooper pins the SUV, a wise move after the suspect escaped twice before.

Also, you’ll note the license plate displayed on the Tahoe seems to be held on with tape, possibly duct tape. Oh Arkansas, never change.

