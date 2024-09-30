Gif: @AndySlater / Twitter

From the reckless drivers and dangerous sideshows to the overpass strikes and bus hijackings, it would be easy to assume that every road is only one bad driver away from becoming the Wild West. While I have a laid-back “I get there where I get there” mentality when I drive, others seemingly have short tempers and hair triggers when they get behind the wheel.



We want to know what’s your wildest road rage story? Did someone believe they had the divine right to be ahead of you on a highway? Did another driver get frustrated because you didn’t turn right on red quickly enough? How heated did the resulting argument get? We know that furious people will hop out of their vehicle, threaten to kill you and throw stuff at you like a toddler throwing a tantrum.

When I think of road rage stories, my mind immediately jumps to a January 2022 incident when a driver pulled out a handgun and opened fire on I-95 in Miami. Eric Popper, the shooter, cut off another driver on the highway. The aggrieved driver tossed a water bottle at Popper’s car. Claiming that he believed he was being shot at Popper raised his weapon, waited for the other driver to pass him and then started shooting through his own passenger-side window.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Popper in March 2023 after his lawyer successfully argued that the shooting was a reasonable self-defense under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law. Don’t hesitate to share your wildest road rage stories in the comment section below.

