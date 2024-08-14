Read the full story on The Auto Wire

White Bimmer Blacks Out To Lose Police

Blacking out, or shutting off all the lights on your car, can be an effective way to lose police during a pursuit. However, there are a few factors which affect the effectiveness of this strategy. The primary one is the color of your vehicle. That’s why seeing this stark white BMW try blacking out to lose local law enforcement in Arkansas, then a state trooper, is hilarious.

Seriously, it’s like watching a toddler hide from everyone by throwing a blankie over his head. He might be laughing and believing all the adults can’t see him, but it’s cute because he’s just a little kid. With this suspect in the white Bimmer it’s not only laughably dumb, this guy is risking other people’s lives with this stupidity.

He also seems to not understand that even with a black or other dark colored vehicle, blacking out isn’t effective if you’re in an area with lights. There’s enough illumination where he’s running that when you combine the color of the car with that, the strategy is even more ridiculous.

Plus, blacking out doesn’t really work if you ride your brakes or use turn signals. After all, that lights up the back end of your ride, defeating the whole purpose of shutting it all off. And this suspect does that.

With the Bimmer driver violating these basic rules of running from police, it’s really no surprise the trooper catches up with ease. It also doesn’t take long for the trooper to execute an effective PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Most people lack the skills to get away from an Arkansas trooper, especially guys on the internet who like to brag about how they could. We sometimes wonder if these suspects didn’t shoot their mouth off online, then decide to show everyone their skills, only to get smacked down like this suspect.

