This Is Why Cops Are So Gruff During Traffic Stops

Like most people, we dread getting pulled over by a cop. They’re often gruff, barking orders and treating you like a criminal just because you were going a little over the speed limit. It’s not a pleasant experience, but this dashcam and bodycam footage out of New Mexico clearly illustrates why so many cops treat you with extreme suspicion when they pull you over.

In this horrific case, a New Mexico State Police officer sees a BMW 335i convertible stopped on the side of the highway, pulling over to see if the people inside need assistance. So this isn’t even a traffic stop.

That might be why the officer doesn’t bark orders at the driver when he steps out of the Bimmer, which was stolen, and walks up to the passenger side of the cruiser. In a traffic stop, getting out of your car when you haven’t been told to do so can get you held at gunpoint, and for good reason.

You see, cops are people, too. Many of them are parents and spouses. They have a responsibility to come home at the end of their shift. The unfortunate truth is they know there are people who want to hurt and kill them just for being a cop.

Since they don’t know who you are or what you’re all about, they have to treat you with extreme caution. This state police officer doesn’t do that with the guy in the broken down BMW and pays for that lapse in judgment with his life.

In mid-sentence as the suspect is telling the officer what’s wrong with the car, he opens fire, hitting the cop. Then he walks around to the driver’s side and puts a few more bullets into the officer for good measure.

After executing the cop, this scumbag takes his cruiser and tries getting away. It’s later learned Jaremy Smith also killed the paramedic who owned the BMW.

This is why when a cop pulls you over you’re treated gruffly and with suspicion. They don’t know if you’re going to suddenly whip out a gun and execute them.

