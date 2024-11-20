Why some EVs are flying off the lot while others stall

Car prices have inflated to “WTF” levels in recent years. The average transaction price for a new car neared $49,000 in October, but the situation is notably worse for electric vehicles (EVs), which marked an average transaction price of nearly $57,000 last month, according to Kelley Blue Book.

With prices rising, the $7,500 federal EV tax credit can offer some much-needed relief for prospective buyers. Now, that credit is on the chopping block. Since the incoming Trump administration said that it intends to cut the credit, automakers have had mixed reactions to the news.

Mazda EZ-6 EV Mazda

While Hyundai announced major shifts in its top ranks in preparation, automakers like Lucid have said that they don’t expect the credit going away to impact them significantly.

It makes intuitive sense that credit-eligible cars would sell better than other models, but is that true? We crunched the numbers to figure out just how much of an impact the current credit has on electric vehicle sales.

Does the credit actually work?

Some of the best-selling EVs on the market today—like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Hyundai IONIQ 5—are ineligible for the federal tax credit. While $7,500 off the price tag is certainly an appealing prospect, many buyers are still willing to purchase a new car without it. That made us wonder: “Does the credit actually impact sales?” The answer is a pretty definitive “Yes.”

Across all of the electric vehicles sold in the United States, credit-eligible models sold at about 1.4 times the rate of ineligible vehicles. So far in 2024, that equates to about 14,400 vehicles sold for a credit-eligible model, on average. Ineligible models sold an average of 4,000 fewer vehicles in that same period.

Underestimating the credit’s impact

The difference between the two groups is likely even larger than the 1.4 times figure we found, due to a couple of factors in the data.

Chevy Silverado EV Chevrolet

For one thing, we included the Chevy Silverado EV—which has reported below-average sales in 2024, its first full year on the market—in the credit-eligible group. The electric pickup’s lackluster sales are likely to pick up as Chevy continues to roll out more trim levels, but we decided to leave it in the group for the sake of including as many data points as possible.

A second and even more significant factor is the exclusion of Tesla from our data. Because the industry-leading EV maker doesn’t report U.S.-specific sales, we couldn’t include it in our calculations. But, we can safely assume that the average number of credit-eligible sales would be much higher if we did since various trims of the Model 3, Y and X qualify for the federal credit.

Who will, and won’t, be impacted by the credit cut

Auto industry executives aren’t exactly celebrating news of the EV credit’s forthcoming cut (maybe with the exception of Elon Musk), but the policy shift is sure to affect some automakers more than others.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said in an interview on Bloomberg Television last week that the luxury EV maker is essentially “immune” to the impacts of the credit cut. Even the base model Lucid Air’s $69,900 price tag makes it ineligible for the current credit, which only applies to sedans priced up to $55,000. It’s a similar situation for other luxury EV automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

It’s a slightly different story at Hyundai. Although the IONIQ 5 sits below the price cap, it is still ineligible due to being manufactured in South Korea. Hyundai recently began producing the 2025 model year IONIQ 5 at its newly-opened Georgia plant—a move that will make the newest IONIQ 5 credit-eligible—but it's unclear if news of the credit going away will affect the company’s strategy.

Producing credit-eligible IONIQ 5s won’t matter if there’s no credit, but the Georgia plant may still be helpful to Hyundai in avoiding the higher tariffs that Trump has proposed.

That said, numerous manufacturers still rely on the federal credit to boost their EV sales. A majority of electric vehicles produced by General Motors, for example, are eligible for the credit, making the impact of its loss far greater. Rivian is likely to be impacted as well. Although its R1T and R1S models only qualify for $3,750 in federal credits, the loss is still significant for any buyers considering a Rivian.

An expensive confounding factor

All that said, credit-eligibility isn’t the only factor that may impact sales volume. Of all the EVs included in our data, ineligible vehicles tended to be higher-end, luxury models. That’s significant because a $100,000 Porsche Taycan is almost certainly going to have fewer buyers than a $45,000 Chevrolet Blazer EV—with or without a federal credit.

Looking at the base price of each model included in our dataset, we found that credit-eligible vehicles had an average MSRP of about $55,000—nearly $9K less than the average base price for ineligible models.

Final thoughts

It has been a tricky year for EVs. Consumer enthusiasm for all-electric vehicles has waned in 2024 and a growing affordability crisis makes even interested buyers think twice before handing over the money for a new EV.

Now, as federal EV credits—one of the industry’s biggest adoption drivers—face the chopping block, automakers are preparing for an even tougher time selling their EVs. Based on our analysis, credit-eligible cars have seen a significant sales boost this year, compared to their ineligible peers.

With the EV credit on the way out, it’ll be interesting to see if manufacturers like GM and Rivian can continue their current sales performance without the Fed’s financial incentive.

