Win A 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute and 2024 GMC Sierra Denali

Motorious readers have an exciting opportunity to win a unique pair of vehicles that pay homage to classic American muscle and modern luxury. The latest Hurst Dream Giveaway features two grand prizes that will make any car enthusiast's dream come true: a 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute and a 2024 GMC Sierra Denali “Hurst Hauler.” This special offer allows participants to double their entries and increase their chances of winning these incredible prizes.

The first grand prize is a meticulously restored 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute, crafted by the experts at Thornton Muscle Cars of Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Thornton, renowned for its work on Oldsmobile 442s, has recreated this tribute with over $100,000 spent on its restoration. This muscle car boasts a 455ci big-block engine, a Hurst Dual/Gate floor shifter, power brakes, steering, dual-comfort air conditioning, and a fully restored factory-issued AM/FM 8-track stereo. The attention to period-correct details makes this Hurst/Olds convertible a true throwback to the golden age of drag racing, earning it spots at prestigious muscle car shows like the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals.

The second grand prize complements the classic convertible with modern power and luxury: a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, dubbed the “Hurst Hauler.” This special edition Denali features a Summit White exterior and a Jet Black interior, powered by a robust 420-horsepower V-8 engine and a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. The truck includes a Denali Reverse package, Brembo performance brakes, a Tri-fold hard tonneau cover, and a multi-pro audio system. Enhanced with custom Hurst Hauler graphics, customized wheels, and performance upgrades from Hurst and Flowmaster, this Denali is designed to turn heads and provide a premium driving experience.

One lucky winner will take home both the 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute and the 2024 GMC Sierra Denali with Hurst upgrades. Don't miss this chance to own a piece of automotive history and a modern marvel. Enter today and live by the legendary motto, “There’s no replacement for displacement!”

