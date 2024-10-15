Win a 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe with ZTK Performance Package and $25,000 Cash

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Enter to win a 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe with ZTK Package and $25,000, supporting MS Solutions. Ultimate performance and luxury await!

Rev your engines—Dream Giveaway is offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own the all-new 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe with the ZTK Performance Package, finished in a head-turning Torch Red with visible carbon fiber accents. To sweeten the deal, the winner will also receive $25,000 cash! Your entry supports MS Solutions, a non-profit dedicated to helping people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Chevrolet’s 2025 ZR1 is not just another Corvette; it’s the most powerful V8-powered production car ever built. At the heart of this beast lies a 5.5L DOHC flat-plane crank LT7 V8 engine, generating an incredible 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque. With a redline of 8,000 RPM, the ZR1 boasts a GM-estimated top speed of over 215 mph and can blast through the quarter mile in under 10 seconds, cementing its status as the ultimate American supercar.

Turbocharged Performance

The LT7 engine features twin 76 mm turbochargers seamlessly integrated into the exhaust manifold for maximum efficiency. Engineers have fine-tuned this setup to minimize turbo lag, creating a responsive and thrilling driving experience. Described as a massive air pump, the engine inhales enough air to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every four minutes, propelling the ZR1 with up to 37 pounds of thrust from its turbochargers.

The ZTK Performance Package transforms the ZR1 into a track-dominating machine. It includes a high-mounted rear wing, front dive planes, underbody strakes, and a Gurney lip around the hood opening to generate over 1,200 pounds of downforce at top speed. The package also adds Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires and a specially tuned suspension with stiffer springs for maximum precision on the racetrack.

Luxury Meets Performance Inside

The ZR1’s cockpit mirrors the C8 Corvette’s modern layout but adds unique details, including ZR1-branded badges on the steering wheel, door sills, and a plaque. A boost gauge highlights the car’s turbocharged nature, while exclusive door panel stitching offers a touch of elegance to complement its raw power.

Story continues

Enter to Win and Support MS Solutions

Not only do you have the chance to win this Torch Red ZR1 masterpiece, but you’ll also take home $25,000 to cover taxes or spend as you please. Your donation supports MS Solutions, a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Worcester, MA, dedicated to providing vital services to individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own the most powerful Corvette ever produced! Enter today and bring home the 2025 ZR1 Coupe with the ZTK Performance Package and $25,000 cash.

